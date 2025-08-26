USD/CAD softens to around 1.3835 in Wednesday’s early Asian session.

Trump said he’ll have a Fed majority soon to push rates lower.

Traders raise their bets that the BoC would deliver a rate reduction at the next policy decision.

The USD/CAD pair loses ground to near 1.3835 during the early Asian session on Wednesday. The US Dollar (USD) weakens against the Canadian dollar (CAD) amid fears over the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) independence after US President Donald Trump announced he was firing a Fed Governor Lisa Cook.

Trump said on Tuesday that he will soon have a “majority” of his own nominees on the Fed board of governors who will back his desire to cut the interest rates. These comments came hours after he took the unprecedented move to fire Fed Governor Lisa Cook. In response, Cook said Trump has no authority to fire her from the central bank, and she will not resign. Trump’s decision to fire Cook renewed concerns over the central bank's independence and exerted some selling pressure on the Greenback.

Trump also once again criticized Fed Chair Jerome Powell for not lowering interest rates, although he has stopped issuing threats to fire him ahead of the end of his term in a little under nine months. According to CME's FedWatch tool, traders are now pricing in nearly an 85% chance of a rate cut at the Fed's next meeting.

Meanwhile, a rise in crude oil prices might support the commodity-linked Loonie and create a headwind for the pair. It’s worth noting that Canada is the largest oil exporter to the US, and higher crude oil prices tend to have a positive impact on the CAD value.

Financial market believes the Bank of Canada (BoC) would deliver a rate reduction at the next policy decision in September after data last week showed a sharp deceleration in 3-month annualized measures of underlying inflation that are closely watched by the Canadian central bank. Dovish tone from the BoC could drag the CAD lower and cap the downside for the pair.