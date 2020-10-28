USD/CAD to struggle to break below 1.30 – MUFG

The Canadian dollar continues to outperform amongst G10 currencies with USD/CAD still threatening to break below the 1.3000-level ahead of the US Presidential election. The Bank of Canada (BoC) policy update should be modestly CAD supportive, according to economists at MUFG Bank.
More:
-
BoC Preview: Yield curve control is a risk for the loonie – TDS
- Bank of Canada Preview: Seven major banks expectations
Key quotes
“According to our calculations, the Canadian dollar has displayed the most bullish momentum over both the last three weeks and three months. However, we would argue that upward momentum is not stretched enough to provide a strong signal that there’s a high risk of a reversal lower.”
“The most likely scenario in the run-up to the US Presidential election is that USD/CAD continues to consolidate between 1.3000 and 1.3400. We do not expect today’s BoC meeting to reinforce the Canadian dollar’s upward momentum sufficiently for USD/CAD to break below 1.3000.”
“The Canadian dollar’s upward momentum has been supported by the robust initial bounce back for Canada’s economy following the COVID-19 shock. Consensus forecasts for GDP growth in Q3 have risen to an annualized rate of 45% although the pace of growth is then expected to ease back to around 6% in Q4. We expect the BoC to acknowledge the stronger economic recovery at today’s policy meeting.”
“The aggressive fiscal response and strong bounce back for Canada’s economy have eased some of the pressure on the BoC to deliver further stimulus. There has been no strong indication from the BoC it is ready to step up QE from the current pace of just over CAD5 billion/week. Those favourable developments continue to encourage a stronger Canadian dollar. However, we would caution that the loonie strength relative to the US dollar is starting to look overdone based on short-term fundamental drivers such as the price of oil and yield spreads. As a result, USD/CAD should continue to find it difficult to break below 1.3000.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tumbles below 1.1750 amid covid concerns
EUR/USD has tumbled below 1.1750, a new weekly low, as concerns of strict covid-related lockdowns are gripping the old continent. Uncertainty about the elections is also weighing on markets.
GBP/USD falls below 1.30 amid fears of a UK lockdown, Brexit impasse
GBP/USD has dropped below 1.30 as the British government mulls a new lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus. The pound is also pressured by the Brexit impasse.
Gold plunges to three-week lows, around $1877-76 region
Gold witnessed some heavy selling on Thursday amid a strong pickup in the USD demand. Weakness below the $1890 horizontal support further aggravated the bearish pressure.
Bank of Canada leaves policy rate unchanged at 0.25% as expected
In a widely expected decision, the Bank of Canada (BoC) announced on Wednesday that it left its key rate unchanged at 0.25% following its October policy meeting.
WTI bounces off lows near $37.00/bbl post-EIA
Prices of the WTI remain on the defensive albeit off lows. Demand concerns dragged prices to 3-week lows near $37.00. EIA reported an unexpected 4.3 mb build during last week.