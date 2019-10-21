USD/CAD technical analysis: Greenback starts the week near three-month lows against CAD

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • USD/CAD is under pressure at levels not seen since July 2019. 
  • The level to beat for bears is the 1.3084 support. 
 

USD/CAD daily chart

 
 
USD/CAD, on the daily chart, is trading sideways below the main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). The market is flirting with the 1.3100 handle this Monday. 
 

USD/CAD four-hour chart

 
USD/CAD is under bearish pressure below its main SMAs. The market needs to break below the 1.3084 support in order to potentially trigger further losses towards the 1.3043 level and 1.3000 handle. 
 

USD/CAD 30-minute chart

USD/CAD is trading below its main SMAs, suggesting bearish momentum in the near term. Resistance is seen at 1.3138, followed by 1.3170 and the 1.3200 handle, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator

Additional key levels

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.311
Today Daily Change -0.0016
Today Daily Change % -0.12
Today daily open 1.3126
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3253
Daily SMA50 1.326
Daily SMA100 1.3227
Daily SMA200 1.3285
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.315
Previous Daily Low 1.312
Previous Weekly High 1.3248
Previous Weekly Low 1.312
Previous Monthly High 1.3384
Previous Monthly Low 1.3134
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3131
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3138
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3114
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3102
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3083
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3144
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3162
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3174

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

