USD/CAD technical analysis: Greenback challenging last week highs near 1.3270 level

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • As the market mood improves, the greenback is recovering across the board this Tuesday.
  • The levels to beat for bulls are the 1.3270 level, followed by 1.3300 and 1.3320 resistance. 

 

USD/CAD daily chart

 
USD/CAD is grinding up above the 1.3200 level and the 50-day simple moving averages (DSMA) suggesting a correction up towards the 1.3300 figure.
 
 

USD/CAD 4-hour chart

 
 
The market is trading above its main SMAs, suggesting a bullish momentum in the medium term. A break above 1.3270 can lead to 1.3300, 1.3320 and potentially 1.3345 on the way up, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
 
 

USD/CAD 30-minute chart

 
 
USD/CAD is challenging last week high while trading above its main SMAs. Immediate support is seen at 1.3230 and the 1.3200 figure, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
 
 
 

Additional key levels

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3256
Today Daily Change 0.0048
Today Daily Change % 0.36
Today daily open 1.3208
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3123
Daily SMA50 1.3214
Daily SMA100 1.3309
Daily SMA200 1.3307
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.325
Previous Daily Low 1.3178
Previous Weekly High 1.3267
Previous Weekly Low 1.3106
Previous Monthly High 1.3215
Previous Monthly Low 1.3016
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3205
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3222
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3174
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.314
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3102
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3246
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3284
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3318

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

