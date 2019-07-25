USD/CAD technical analysis: Greenback advancing to daily highs, testing 1.3158 resistance

By Flavio Tosti
  • USD/CAD is trading at daily highs challenging 1.3158 resistance.
  • The levels to beat for buyers are at 1.3158 and 1.3180.
 

USD/CAD daily chart

 
USD/CAD is grinding up above the 1.3100 figure while trading below the main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). 
 
 

USD/CAD 4-hour chart

 
 
USD/CAD is challenging the 1.3158 resistance and the 200 SMA. A break above the resistance level can lead to 1.3180, 1.3205 and 1.3232 resistances on the way up, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
 

 

USD/CAD 30-minute chart

 
 
USD/CAD is trading above the main SMAs suggesting bullish momentum in the near term. Immediate support can be seen at 1.3130 and 1.3110, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
 

Additional key levels

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3156
Today Daily Change 0.0016
Today Daily Change % 0.12
Today daily open 1.314
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3085
Daily SMA50 1.3255
Daily SMA100 1.3324
Daily SMA200 1.3303
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3152
Previous Daily Low 1.3118
Previous Weekly High 1.311
Previous Weekly Low 1.3016
Previous Monthly High 1.3529
Previous Monthly Low 1.306
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.314
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3131
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3122
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3103
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3088
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3156
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3171
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.319

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

