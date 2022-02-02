USD/CAD struggles near weekly low, around mid-1.2600s amid bullish oil prices/weaker USD

- A combination of factors dragged USD/CAD lower for the third successive day on Wednesday.
- Bullish oil prices underpinned the loonie and exerted pressure amid sustained USD selling bias.
- The disappointing release of the US ADP report did little to provide any respite to the USD bulls.
The USD/CAD pair witnessed fresh selling during the early North American session and dropped to a fresh weekly low, around mid-1.2600s in reaction to the dismal US ADP report.
Following an early uptick to the 1.2700 mark, the USD/CAD pair turned lower for the third successive day on Wednesday and was pressured by a combination of factors. Crude oil prices jumped to a fresh seven-year high, which continued underpinning the commodity-linked loonie. This, along with the heavily offered tone surrounding the US dollar, exerted downward pressure on the major.
Oil prices broke out of a one-week-old consolidative trading range and shot to a fresh seven-year high after the OPEC+ announced to increase March oil production by 400K barrels per day. This, along with the post-pandemic recovery in fuel demand, should keep a tight supply condition. Apart from this, the conflict between Russia and the West over Ukraine acted as a tailwind for the black gold.
On the other hand, the greenback was weighed down by diminishing odds for a 50 bps Fed rate hike in March and lost additional ground following the release of disappointing US macro data, Automatic Data Processing (ADP) reported this Wednesday that the US private-sector employment declined by 301K in January as against market expectations for an addition of 207K jobs and the 807K previous.
This, along with weaker US Treasury bond yields and a generally positive tone around the equity markets, further undermined the greenback's relative safe-haven status. The fundamental backdrop supports prospects for a further near-term depreciating move for the USD/CAD pair, though the lack of any follow-through selling warrants some caution for aggressive bearish traders.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2661
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0026
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.20
|Today daily open
|1.2687
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2623
|Daily SMA50
|1.2716
|Daily SMA100
|1.2625
|Daily SMA200
|1.2509
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2727
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2655
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2797
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2554
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2814
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2451
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2682
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2699
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2652
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2618
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2581
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2724
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2761
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2796
