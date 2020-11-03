USD/CAD struggles near one-week lows, around mid-1.3100s

- A combination of factors continued weighing on USD/CAD for the second straight session.
- The USD witnessed aggressive long-unwinding trade ahead of the US presidential election.
- A strong rally in crude oil prices underpinned the loonie and aggravated bearish pressure.
The USD/CAD pair dived to one-week lows, around the 1.3140-35 region during the mid-European session, albeit recovered few pips thereafter.
The pair added to the previous day's heavy losses and witnessed some follow-through selling for the second consecutive session on Tuesday. The downfall was sponsored the some aggressive US dollar long-unwinding trade and a strong intraday pickup in crude oil prices, which tend to underpin demand for the commodity-linked currency – the loonie.
Heading into the election day in the US, the markets now seem to have started pricing in a victory for Democratic nominee Joe Biden, who is expected to spend big on stimulus. This, in turn, prompted the USD bulls to lighten their bets and was seen as one of the key factors that continued exerting some heavy pressure on the USD/CAD pair.
Adding to this, the prevalent upbeat market mood – despite growing worries about the economic fallout from fresh coronavirus-induced lockdowns – further dented the greenback's relative safe-haven status. The risk-on flow was evident from a bullish trading sentiment around the equity markets and reinforced by a pickup in the US Treasury bond yields.
Meanwhile, crude oil prices rallied over 3% on Tuesday and recovered further from multi-month lows touched in the previous session on reports that Russian oil firms may agree to an extension of OPEC+ production cuts. This was also cited as another factor that benefitted the loonie and contributed to the USD/CAD pair's intraday downfall.
Tuesday's decline could further be attributed some technical selling on a sustained break below the 1.3200 round-figure mark. However, slightly oversold conditions on hourly charts helped limit further losses ahead of the key event risk. That said, the USD/CAD pair still seems vulnerable to slide further and aim back to challenge the 1.3100 mark.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3158
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0072
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.54
|Today daily open
|1.323
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3201
|Daily SMA50
|1.3207
|Daily SMA100
|1.3327
|Daily SMA200
|1.3546
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.337
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3226
|Previous Weekly High
|1.339
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3125
|Previous Monthly High
|1.339
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3081
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3281
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3315
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.318
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3131
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3035
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3325
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.342
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3469
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises toward 1.17 on upbeat mood ahead of US elections
EUR/USD is rising toward 1.17 as the market mood improves on US Election Day. President Trump is trailing rival Biden, albeit in narrow margins in critical states. Covid is weighing on the euro.
GBP/USD heads toward 1.30 as markets await the next US president
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.30, rising as markets reposition ahead of the US elections. UK PM Johnson is struggling to pass his new lockdown in parliament.
XAU/USD trades with modest losses, focus remains on US elections
Gold witnessed a modest pullback on Tuesday amid the prevalent upbeat market mood. The US political uncertainty kept the USD bulls on the defensive and helped limit losses. Investors now prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of Tuesday’s US presidential election.
Forex Today: Calm before the US elections storm, gold extends recovery, Bitcoin falls
Markets are relatively calm as US Election Day dawns in Europe. Trump is trailing Biden yet the battle is close in swing states. The dollar is stable, gold and oil have been edging higher and Bitcoin is on the back foot.
WTI extends the bounce to test $38 mark ahead of API data, US election
WTI (futures on NYMEX) has resumed the overnight rebound in the European session following the Asian consolidative mode, as the bulls return along with appetite for risk assets.