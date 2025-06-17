- USD/CAD trades near 1.3575 as markets digest a mixed US Retail Sales ahead of Wednesday’s Fed rate decision.
- Elevated Oil prices and geopolitical risks in the Middle East limit losses for the Canadian Dollar.
- USD/CAD remains in a descending wedge, while the Relative Strength Index signals a pause in bearish momentum.
The Canadian Dollar (CAD) is holding its ground against the US Dollar (USD) on Tuesday, with USD/CAD moving sideways near 1.3575.
Mixed signals from the latest US Retail Sales data and escalating tensions in the Middle East on Tuesday continue to keep traders cautious as the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) policy meeting looms.
The pair is struggling to find direction after falling to an eight-month low on Monday, with markets shifting their focus toward the upcoming Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) decision and any new headlines emerging from the Persian Gulf.
While Oil prices remain elevated, supporting the CAD through its commodity link, recent US data and monetary policy signals stay front and center.
Retail Sales provide mixed signals on Consumer Spending trends
The release of US Retail Sales on Tuesday has provided a mixed picture. Headline figures declined by 0.9% in May, missing market expectations of a 0.7% decline and marking the steepest drop since early 2024. Sales excluding autos also fell by 0.3%, pointing to broad-based softness in consumer activity.
However, the control group, which strips out volatile categories and feeds directly into the calculation of Gross Domestic Product (GDP), rose by 0.4%, indicating a strong rebound from April’s -0.1% and a sign that core consumption remains resilient.
For the Federal Reserve, the report presents a mixed picture. A decline in the headline number strengthens the case for keeping rates steady and possibly easing later in the year. However, the firm control group suggests that the economy is still resilient, reducing the urgency for rate cuts.
From a broader perspective, the Israel-Iran conflict is intensifying, threatening the security of the Strait of Hormuz—a critical chokepoint for global Oil supply.
Since the CAD is a commodity-linked currency, elevated Oil prices may help limit the downside for the Loonie.
In the near term, traders will closely monitor Oil price fluctuations tied to Middle East developments and parse signals from the Fed on Wednesday. These intersecting forces are likely to shape the path of USD/CAD into the latter half of the week.
USD/CAD technical levels
USD/CAD remains under sustained selling pressure, trading near 1.3580 and holding just above key trendline support.
Prices have continued to respect the boundaries of a descending channel, with the 10-day (1.3644), 20-day (1.3713), and 50-day (1.3819) Simple Moving Averages (SMA) sitting above the current level.
The pair briefly tested the lower bound of the channel near 1.3540, but has yet to decisively break below it.
A close beneath this level could open the door toward the November 2024 low of 1.3419. Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) hovers at 29 and is pointing higher, indicating that bullish momentum may be losing steam.
If the US Dollar strengthens, this could risk a short-term consolidation or a technical rebound toward resistance at 1.3640–1.3710 in the near term.
USD/CAD daily chart
US Dollar FAQs
The US Dollar (USD) is the official currency of the United States of America, and the ‘de facto’ currency of a significant number of other countries where it is found in circulation alongside local notes. It is the most heavily traded currency in the world, accounting for over 88% of all global foreign exchange turnover, or an average of $6.6 trillion in transactions per day, according to data from 2022. Following the second world war, the USD took over from the British Pound as the world’s reserve currency. For most of its history, the US Dollar was backed by Gold, until the Bretton Woods Agreement in 1971 when the Gold Standard went away.
The most important single factor impacting on the value of the US Dollar is monetary policy, which is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability (control inflation) and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these two goals is by adjusting interest rates. When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, the Fed will raise rates, which helps the USD value. When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates, which weighs on the Greenback.
In extreme situations, the Federal Reserve can also print more Dollars and enact quantitative easing (QE). QE is the process by which the Fed substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system. It is a non-standard policy measure used when credit has dried up because banks will not lend to each other (out of the fear of counterparty default). It is a last resort when simply lowering interest rates is unlikely to achieve the necessary result. It was the Fed’s weapon of choice to combat the credit crunch that occurred during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. It involves the Fed printing more Dollars and using them to buy US government bonds predominantly from financial institutions. QE usually leads to a weaker US Dollar.
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse process whereby the Federal Reserve stops buying bonds from financial institutions and does not reinvest the principal from the bonds it holds maturing in new purchases. It is usually positive for the US Dollar.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady near 1.1550 after US data
EUR/USD remains range-bound at around 1.1550 in the American session on Tuesday. The cautious market stance supports the US Dollar despite the disappointing Retail Sales data, making it difficult for the pair to gain traction.
GBP/USD retreats below 1.3550 on modest USD strength
GBP/USD remains on the back foot and trades slightly below 1.3550 in the second half of the day on Tuesday. The risk-averse market atmosphere amid Middle East tensions helps the USD stay resilient against its peers, causing the pair to stretch lower.
Gold fluctuates below $3,400 as traders turn reluctant ahead of Fed
Gold continues to fluctuate in a relatively tight range below $3,400 in the American session on Friday. Traders remain reluctant to take large positions ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy decisions, while keeping a close eye on headlines surrounding the Iran-Israel conflict.
Bitcoin falls slightly as Trump calls security advisors to deal with Iran-Israel war
Bitcoin price declines slightly to around $106,000 on Tuesday following a mild recovery the previous day. Donald Trump leaves the G7 summit early to return to Washington and meet with his national security team.
Chinese data suggests economy on track to hit 2025 growth target
China's May data was mixed with strong retail sales, but soft readings on fixed-asset investment and property price. Overall, though, data suggests that China remains on track to achieve its growth target in the first half of 2025.