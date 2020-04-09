1.4000 holds for now, as market awaits the confirmation of a deal between the top oil producers, Terence Wu, an FX strategist at OCBC Bank informs.

Key quotes

“Price movement from the crude complex suggest positivity.”

“Prefer a sell on rallies posture for the USD/CAD, barring any mishaps on the OPEC+ front.”

“Initial target on the downside at 1.3814, before 1.3643 (55-day MA).”