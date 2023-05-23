USD/CAD retreats from one-week high amid rising Oil prices, stronger USD to limit the downside

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • USD/CAD gains some positive traction and climbs to over a one-week high on Tuesday.
  • A combination of factors continues to push the USD higher and lend support to the pair.
  • An intraday rise in Crude Oil prices underpins the Loonie and caps any meaningful gains.

The USD/CAD pair struggles to capitalize on its intraday positive move and retreats a few pips from the vicinity of mid-1.3500s, or over a one-week high touched earlier this Tuesday. The pair trades with a mild positive bias heading into the North American session and is currently placed just above the 1.3500 psychological mark.

Crude Oil prices rally over 1% amid hopes for an improvement in US fuel demand and disruptions in Canadian supply due to wildfires in the oil-rich Alberta province. This, in turn, underpins the commodity-linked Loonie and turns out to be a key factor acting as a headwind for the USD/CAD pair, though resurgent US Dollar (USD) demand should help limit the downside, at least for the time being. In fact, the USD Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback against a basket of currencies, climbs to a fresh two-month high and draws support from a combination of factors.

The overnight hawkish remarks by a slew of influential Federal Reserve (Fed) officials lifted market bets that the US central bank will keep interest rates higher for longer. This, along with hopes that US politicians can come together on a debt ceiling deal, keeps the US Treasury bond yields elevated and continues to benefit the Greenback. Apart from this, worries over slowing global growth, particularly in China, further benefit the Greenback's relative safe-haven status and contribute to limiting any meaningful pullback for the USD/CAD pair, at least for the time being.

Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, featuring the flash PMI prints, New Home Sales data and the Richmond Manufacturing Index. This, along with the debt ceiling talks and the US bond yields, will influence the USD demand and provide some impetus to the USD/CAD pair. Traders will further take cues from Oil price dynamics to grab short-term opportunities. Meanwhile, the aforementioned mixed fundamental backdrop and the recent range-bound price action witnessed over the past week or so warrant some caution before placing directional bets.

Technical levels to watch

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3516
Today Daily Change 0.0011
Today Daily Change % 0.08
Today daily open 1.3505
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.351
Daily SMA50 1.3536
Daily SMA100 1.3509
Daily SMA200 1.348
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3519
Previous Daily Low 1.3485
Previous Weekly High 1.3568
Previous Weekly Low 1.3404
Previous Monthly High 1.3668
Previous Monthly Low 1.3301
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3506
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3498
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3487
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3469
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3453
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3521
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3537
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3555

 

 

Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

