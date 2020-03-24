USD/CAD recovers swiftly from daily lows, still in the red below 1.4500 mark

- USD/CAD rallied around 120 pips from the early European session dip to sub-1.4400 levels.
- The strong intraday bounce seemed rather unaffected by some heavily USD selling pressure.
- A sustained move beyond 1.4500 needed for the resumption of the recent strong bullish run.
The USD/CAD pair has managed to recover a major part of its early lost ground, albeit struggled to extend the momentum further beyond the key 1.4500 psychological mark.
The pair managed to find decent support at lower levels and bounced around 120 pips from an intraday low level of 1.4375. The solid intraday bounce seemed rather unaffected by the heavily offered tone surrounding the US dollar.
The USD witnessed some aggressive long-unwinding trade on Tuesday in the wake of the Fed's open-ended and unlimited quantitative easing, aimed at supporting credit markets and easing concerns about tightening liquidity.
Meanwhile, crude oil prices trimmed a part of the early strong gains, which tend to undermine demand for the commodity-linked currency – the loonie – and seemed to be the only factor behind the pair's solid intraday bounce.
Apart from this, the uptick lacked any obvious catalyst and thus, warrants some caution before positioning for any further appreciating move. However, the emergence of some fresh buying indicates that the near-term bullish trend might still be far from being over.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.4464
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0030
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.21
|Today daily open
|1.4494
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3769
|Daily SMA50
|1.3429
|Daily SMA100
|1.33
|Daily SMA200
|1.3249
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.456
|Previous Daily Low
|1.4337
|Previous Weekly High
|1.4668
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3788
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3465
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3202
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.4475
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.4422
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.4368
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.4241
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.4145
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.459
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.4687
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.4813
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured around 1.08 as dollar attempts recovery
EUR/USD is trading around 1.108 as the market mood remains upbeat. The Fed's QE is weighing on the dollar and US fiscal stimulus is awaited. Plunges in eurozone PMIs are shrugged off for now.
GBP/USD tops 1.17 amid upbeat market mood, shrugging off weak PMIs
GBP/USD is trading above 1.17 as the dollar retreats after the Fed's open-ended QE announcement on Monday. Sterling is ignoring the plunge in UK Services PMI to 35.7 and the lockdown in the UK.
Altcoin segment – “Houston, we have a problem”
Bitcoin's dominance chart shows a key moment that can have disastrous consequences. An increase in King Bitcoin dominance could mean the end of hundreds of Altcoin projects. Main Altcoins show signs of a possible positive outcome, but everything is at stake.
Gold eases from 2-week tops, still well bid just below $1600 mark
Gold maintained its strong bid tone through the mid-European session, albeit has retreated around $30 from intraday swing highs to the $1615 region.
WTI struggles around $25.00 as buyers await fresh clues to extend recovery
WTI struggles to carry the recovery gains. The US dollar registers broad weakness as markets cheer nearness to the COVID-19 Bill. Fed announced unlimited QE the previous day, coronavirus risk prevails. API data, global activity gauges in the spotlight.