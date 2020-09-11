USD/CAD recovers early lost ground, bulls await a sustained move beyond 1.3200 mark

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • USD/CAD attracted some dip-buying near mid-1.3100s and moved back closer to session tops.
  • A sharp intraday turnaround in crude oil prices undermined the loonie and remained supportive.
  • The USD bulls stayed depressed despite hotter-than-expected US CPI and capped the upside.

The USD/CAD pair recovered around 45 pips from daily lows, albeit seemed struggling to extend the momentum and remained capped below the 1.3200 mark.

The pair failed to capitalize on the previous day's goodish positive move of around 80 pips and met with some fresh supply on the last day of the trading week. The USD/CAD pair dropped to an intraday low level of 1.3151 and was being pressured by a weaker tone surrounding the US dollar.

The greenback remained depressed through the early North American session amid uncertainty over the next round of the US fiscal stimulus measures and a pickup in the shared currency. The USD bulls failed to gain any respite from Friday's hotter-than-expected US CPI print for August.

Adding to this, a strong opening in the US equity markets further dented the greenback's relative safe-haven status and weighed on the USD/CAD pair. However, a sharp intraday fall in crude oil prices undermined the commodity-linked loonie and extended some support to the major.

The uptick, however, lacked any strong follow-through and the USD/CAD pair held well within a broader trading range over the past three days or so. This makes it prudent to wait for a sustained move in either direction before traders start positioning for any meaningful intraday momentum.

Meanwhile, bulls are likely to wait for some follow-through buying beyond the 1.3200 mark, above which the USD/CAD pair seems all set to climb back to weekly tops, around the 1.3260 region. Conversely, weakness below mid-1.3100s might turn the pair vulnerable to break below the 1.3100 mark.

Technical levels to watch

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3187
Today Daily Change -0.0006
Today Daily Change % -0.05
Today daily open 1.3193
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.315
Daily SMA50 1.3324
Daily SMA100 1.3549
Daily SMA200 1.3521
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3202
Previous Daily Low 1.3119
Previous Weekly High 1.3162
Previous Weekly Low 1.2994
Previous Monthly High 1.3451
Previous Monthly Low 1.302
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3171
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3151
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.314
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3088
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3057
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3224
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3255
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3307

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD holds below 1.1850 post US data

EUR/USD holds below 1.1850 post US data

The EUR/USD pair surged to an intraday high of  1.1873 but trimmed early gains with US data. Core inflation came in at 1.7%, higher than expected in August.  Wall Street’s sour tone keeps the pair under pressure.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD struggles with 1.2800 on persistent dollar’s demand

GBP/USD struggles with 1.2800 on persistent dollar’s demand

GBP/USD is set to close the week at its lowest since late July, now piercing the 1.2800 figure as the greenback remains strong, while Brexit jitters hurt Pound.

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD remains confined in a range around $1950 area

XAU/USD remains confined in a range around $1950 area

Gold remains confined in a narrow trading range, around the $1950 region. The price action now seemed to constitute the formation of a bearish triangle. Sustained weakness below $1900 is needed to confirm the negative outlook.

Gold News

Crypto market as a compressed spring, ready to shoot

Crypto market as a compressed spring, ready to shoot

The technical analysis reveals that major coins are ready to exit their range-bound patterns. Bitcoin needs to regain ground above $10.500 for sustainable growth. XRP/USD will follow the lead once the market comes into motion.

Read more

WTI clings to daily gains above the $37.00 mark

WTI clings to daily gains above the $37.00 mark

Prices of the WTI are trading on a choppy fashion, alternating gains with losses around the $37.00 mark per barrel at the end of the week.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures