USD/CAD rebounds back towards 21DMA near 1.2830 despite hot Canadian inflation figures

- USD/CAD has bounced from 1.2800 level to consolidate around 21DMA near 1.2830 amid broadly downbeat sentiment and crude price weakness.
- The pair only got a very short-lived boost from hotter than forecast Canadian CPI figures for April.
Hotter than anticipated headline and core Canadian Consumer Price Inflation figures for April that strongly support the case for rapid BoC tightening in the coming quarters have failed to give the loonie a lasting lift. In wake of the data, which was released at 1330BST, USD/CAD dipped towards but was unable to test the 1.2800 level and has since reversed higher into the 1.2830s, where it trades with gains on the day of about 0.2%.
A pullback in crude oil prices and downside across the global equity space as macro sentiment takes a turn for the worse is the major culprit weighing on the loonie intra-day and benefitting the safe-haven US dollar. There might also be some profit-taking in play, with USD/CAD has fallen about 1.8% in just the last three sessions alone after printing its highest levels since November 2020 last week near 1.3100.
The economic calendar is quiet for the rest of the week aside from a few tier two US data releases (like the May Philadelphia Fed manufacturing survey on Thursday). That suggests broader risk appetite and price action in crude oil markets will remain the driving forces of USD/CAD. The pair, for now, seems content to consolidate around its 21-Day Moving Average in the 1.2830 area and, if it is to break lower towards the next area of support around 1.2700, there is probably going to need to be a sustained bounce in risk appetite and crude prices.
In wake of Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s hawkish remarks on Tuesday, fears about aggressive Fed tightening at a time when global economic growth is quickly slowing may prevent any such rebound in global sentiment. As a recap, the main message from the Fed Chair (and other Fed policymakers who have spoken this week) was that the central bank remains hyper-focused on tackling sky-high inflation and will not hesitate to move rates above so-called neutral (i.e. the 2.5% area) if required.
USD/Cad
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2827
|Today Daily Change
|0.0015
|Today Daily Change %
|0.12
|Today daily open
|1.2812
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2834
|Daily SMA50
|1.2694
|Daily SMA100
|1.269
|Daily SMA200
|1.2655
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2859
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2807
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3077
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2893
|Previous Monthly High
|1.288
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2403
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2827
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2839
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2793
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2774
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2741
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2845
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2878
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2897
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends slump sub-1.0500 as panic returns
EUR/USD has accelerated its decline after the US opening, as fears are back. Several US institutes, Wells Fargo and S&P among other, downwardly revised growth forecasts, but expect inflation to remain high. Wall Street resumed its slump, wit the three major indexes sinking in the red.
GBP/USD trading near daily lows at 1.2371
The GBP/USD pair is under selling pressure, approaching the daily low posted after the release of UK inflation figures. US Treasury yields are down, as demand for safe-haven bonds returned.
Gold steady around $1,820 as overheating inflation spurs fears
XAUUSD could retest the weekly high, but bears are in charge. Gold hovers around $1,820, little changed on a daily basis for a fourth consecutive day. Markets participants are rushing to safety, leaving the metal confined to a tight intraday range.
Why Ethereum price at $600 seems more plausible than $3,000
Ethereum price is in a tough spot despite the recent crash and indicates that a further downtrend is on the cards. The case for a bullish trend will only be revived after ETH produces a higher high from a macro perspective.
UPST ricochets 23.5% higher on management promises
Upstart Holdings (UPST) stock shot up 23.5% on Tuesday to $46.66 after Upstart's annual shareholder meeting affirmed shareholders' interests on two separate fronts.