USD/CAD Price Forecast: Strengthens after Falling wedge breakout

USD/CAD clings to gains near 1.3920 as the US Dollar performs strongly.

The Fed has indicated that there is no rush for interest rate cuts.

BoC warned that Trump’s tariffs have posed financial stability risks.

The USD/CAD pair holds onto gains made on Thursday around 1.3920 during European trading hours on Friday. The Loonie pair performs strongly as the US Dollar (USD) strengthens on multiple tailwinds.

At the time of writing, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, retreats from almost a month high of 100.85 to near 100.40, but is up more than 1% in the last two trading days.

The US Dollar strengthened as the Federal Reserve (Fed) signaled in the monetary policy announcement on Wednesday that there is no rush for interest rate cuts, given elevated uncertainty due to new economic policies announced by the United States (US) President Donald Trump. Another reason behind firmness in the US Dollar is the announcement of the US-United Kingdom (UK) trade deal.

Meanwhile, investors await trade discussions between the US and China, which are confirmed in Switzerland on Saturday.

In the Canadian region, the annual Financial Stability Report from the Bank of Canada (BoC) showed on Thursday that the Trump-led trade war poses “risks to financial stability”. The report also showed concerns over “household and business credit defaults”.

USD/CAD gains sharply after a breakout of the Falling Wedge chart pattern formed on a four-hour timeframe. Historically, a falling wedge breakout sets the stage for a bullish reversal. The pair extends its upside above the 20-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which is around 1.3860, indicating that the near-term trend has turned bullish.

The 14-period Relative Strength Index (RSI) rises sharply to near 66.00, suggesting a strong bullish momentum.

More upside towards the April 9 low of 1.4075, followed by the April 8 low of 1.4272 would appear if the pair breaks extend its recovery above the psychological level of 1.4000

In an alternate scenario, a downside move below the psychological support of 1.3500 and the September 24 low of 1.3430 looks likely if the pair breaks below the round level of 1.3600.

USD/CAD four-hour chart