TRENDING:
US CPI
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

USD/CAD Price Forecast: Moves above 1.4000, nine-day EMA due to bullish reversal potential

  • USD/CAD may explore the upside around the six-month high of 1.4079.
  • The 14-day Relative Strength Index remains above the 50 mark, indicating that bullish bias is active.
  • The immediate support lies at the nine-day EMA of 1.4010.
USD/CAD Price Forecast: Moves above 1.4000, nine-day EMA due to bullish reversal potential
Akhtar FaruquiAkhtar FaruquiFXStreet

USD/CAD extends its gains for the second successive session, trading around 1.4010 during the European hours on Friday. The technical analysis of the daily chart suggests a potential for a bullish reversal as the pair rebounds from the lower boundary of the ascending channel pattern.

The short-term price momentum is neutral as the USD/CAD pair is hovering around the nine-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA). However, the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is still positioned above the 50 level, suggesting that the bullish bias is still stronger.

On the upside, if the USD/CAD pair successfully maintains its position above the nine-day EMA, it could strengthen the short-term price momentum and support the pair to approach the six-month high of 1.4079, reached on October 14. A break above this level would lead the pair to explore the region around the ascending channel’s upper boundary at 1.4150.

The immediate support lies at the nine-day EMA of 1.4010, followed by the psychological level of 1.4000 and the ascending channel’s lower boundary around 1.3980. Further declines below this confluence support zone would prompt the USD/CAD pair to test the 50-day EMA at 1.3911. A break below this level would weaken the medium-term price momentum and prompt the pair to navigate the region around the three-month low of 1.3721.

USD/CAD: Daily Chart

Canadian Dollar Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of Canadian Dollar (CAD) against listed major currencies today. Canadian Dollar was the weakest against the New Zealand Dollar.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD0.09%0.00%0.18%0.15%0.13%-0.02%0.05%
EUR-0.09%-0.08%0.11%0.07%0.03%-0.11%-0.04%
GBP-0.01%0.08%0.16%0.14%0.12%-0.05%0.03%
JPY-0.18%-0.11%-0.16%-0.02%-0.05%-0.21%-0.13%
CAD-0.15%-0.07%-0.14%0.02%-0.04%-0.19%-0.12%
AUD-0.13%-0.03%-0.12%0.05%0.04%-0.15%-0.09%
NZD0.02%0.11%0.05%0.21%0.19%0.15%0.07%
CHF-0.05%0.04%-0.03%0.13%0.12%0.09%-0.07%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Canadian Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent CAD (base)/USD (quote).

Author

Akhtar Faruqui

Akhtar Faruqui is a Forex Analyst based in New Delhi, India. With a keen eye for market trends and a passion for dissecting complex financial dynamics, he is dedicated to delivering accurate and insightful Forex news and analysis.

More from Akhtar Faruqui
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD bounces toward 1.1650 after strong Gemran PMI data

EUR/USD bounces toward 1.1650 after strong Gemran PMI data

EUR/USD has bounced off the 1.1600 level, heading toward 1.1650 in European trading on Friday. Germany's preliminary Manufacturing and Services PMI beat expectations and put a fresh bid under the Euro. The focus is next on the Eurozone PMI and US CPI data. 

GBP/USD gains traction above 1.3300 after UK Retail Sales data

GBP/USD gains traction above 1.3300 after UK Retail Sales data

GBP/USD is gaining positive traction in the European session on Friday. The UK Retail Sales unexpectedly rose 0.5% over the month in September, against a 0.2% drop expected. The upbeat data lifts the sentiment around the Pound Sterling. The focus now shifts toward the UK PMI and US CPI data. 

Gold tumbles ahead of trade talks, US CPI inflation release

Gold tumbles ahead of trade talks, US CPI inflation release

Gold hangs near $4,100 early Friday, stalling the previous rebound to near $4,160. US Dollar rises with US Treasury yields as geopolitical tensions propel Oil prices. Technically, Gold appears at a critical juncture and awaits US CPI data for fresh trading impetus.

US CPI data expected to show inflation accelerated again in September

US CPI data expected to show inflation accelerated again in September

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics will publish the all-important Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for September on Friday at 12:30 GMT. Markets will look for fresh signs of how President Donald Trump's tariffs are feeding through to prices. Therefore, the US Dollar could experience volatility on the CPI release, as the data could influence the Fed interest rate outlook for the remainder of the year.

What Japan's new Prime Minister Takaichi means for the Yen

What Japan's new Prime Minister Takaichi means for the Yen

The Japanese Yen steadies as markets absorb the appointment of Sanae Takaichi as Japan’s new Prime Minister. Investors weigh the risk of a mismatch between Japan's expansionary fiscal policy and gradual monetary normalization.

Chainlink Price Forecast: Chainlink reserve expansion counters retail selling

Chainlink Price Forecast: Chainlink reserve expansion counters retail selling

Chainlink (LINK) stalls above $17 at press time on Friday after a 2% recovery on Thursday, driven by the buyback of 63,481 LINK tokens. Technically, Chainlink stands at a crossroads, while muted retail interest tilts it bearish. 

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers