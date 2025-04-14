USD/CAD Price Forecast: Falls toward 1.3800 after posting fresh six-month lows

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Canadian Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent CAD (base)/USD (quote).

The primary resistance appears at the nine-day EMA of 1.4057, followed by the descending channel’s upper boundary at the 1.4190 level. A break above the channel could cause the emergence of the bullish bias and lead the pair to test the 50-day EMA at the 1.4248 level. Further resistance level appears at the two-month high of 1.4543, recorded on March 4.

On the downside, the USD/CAD posted a fresh six-month low at 1.3833 earlier in the Asian session, which is aligned with the lower boundary of the descending channel at the 1.3810 level. A break below the descending channel could strengthen the bearish bias and lead the pair to navigate the region around the 1.3419 level, the lowest since February 2024.

However, the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) has dropped below 30, confirming a bearish outlook while also indicating that the pair is in oversold territory. This suggests that upward corrections may occur in the near term. Additionally, the USD/CAD pair is trading below the nine-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), pointing to weak short-term price momentum.

The USD/CAD pair continues its losing streak for the fourth successive session, trading near 1.3840 during early European hours on Monday. Technical analysis on the daily chart indicates a prevailing bearish bias as the pair moves downward within the descending channel pattern.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.