USD/CAD Price Analysis: US dollar testing support at 1.3460 area

NEWS | | By Guillermo Alcala
  • US dollar has depreciated 2% this week to hit three-month lows at 1.3468
  • The pair is trying to find support at the 200-day SMA, at 1.3460 area. 

The US dollar has depreciated against its Canadian counterpart for the fourth consecutive day on Thursday, reaching fresh three-month lows at 1.3468. After having lost about 2% so far this week, the pair is now testing support at the 200-day SMA, around 1.3460, with RSI at oversold levels on the daily charts.

Upside attempts to regain lost ground have remained limited below 1.3540 with the greenback weighed by EUR/USD strength after the European Central Bank’s decision to increase its coronavirus recovery package beyond expectations.

On the other end, CAD demand has also been capped with oil prices stalled and Canadian trade balance figures showing downbear readings. The trade deficit widened to $3.3 billion in April as exports plunged by nearly 30% to their lowest level in 10 years.

On the downside, the mentioned 200-SMA at 1.3463 is guarding the path towards the 1.3420 level, which would close the March 3 to March 6 gap before March 3 low at 1.3320. On the upside, immediate resistance lies at 1.3540 intraday high, and above here, 1.3575 (Jun 3 high) and late 2018 highs at 1.3660.

 

USD/CAD daily chart

USDCAD daily chart

USD/CAD key levels to watch

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3493
Today Daily Change -0.0003
Today Daily Change % -0.02
Today daily open 1.3496
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3882
Daily SMA50 1.3987
Daily SMA100 1.3734
Daily SMA200 1.3462
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3572
Previous Daily Low 1.348
Previous Weekly High 1.4008
Previous Weekly Low 1.3715
Previous Monthly High 1.4173
Previous Monthly Low 1.3715
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3516
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3537
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.346
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3424
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3368
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3552
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3608
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3644

 

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

