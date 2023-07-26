USD/CAD Price Analysis: Struggles to gain momentum beyond 1.3200, eyes on FOMC

- USD/CAD struggles to gain momentum beyond the 1.3200 area on Wednesday.
- The pair holds below the 50- and 100-hour EMAs with a downward slope.
- The immediate resistance level is seen at 1.3200; the initial support level is located at 1.3145.
The USD/CAD pair attracts some follow-through buying but struggles to gain momentum beyond the 1.3200 area during the Asian session on Wednesday. Traders await the closely-watched Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting scheduled later in the North American session. The major pair is trading at 1.3185, gaining 0.09% for the day.
The Conference Board survey revealed that US consumer confidence reached a two-year high in July. The figure rose to 117.0 from 110.1 (revised from 109.7) in June, the highest reading since July 2021. The data bolstered optimism that the economy could avoid a recession this year. This, in turn, could support the greenback and cap the upside in the commodity-linked Loonie.
According to the four-hour chart, the path of least resistance for the USD/CAD is to the downside as the major pair holds below the 50- and 100-hour Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) with a downward slope. Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands slightly above 50, highlighting the non-directional movement of the pair.
That said, the immediate resistance level is seen at 1.3200, representing the confluence of a psychological round mark and the 100-hour EMA. Any meaningful follow-through buying above the latter will see a rally to the next barrier at 1.3230 (High of July 17). Following that, the June 15 swing high of 1.3355 will be in focus. The 1.3390–1.3400 zone appears to be a tough nut to crack for USD/CAD.
Looking at the downside, any extended weakness below 1.3145 (Low of July 25) will challenge the next downside filter at 1.3120 (Low of July 20) and 1.3090 (Low of July 14).
USD/CAD four-hour chart
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3183
|Today Daily Change
|0.0011
|Today Daily Change %
|0.08
|Today daily open
|1.3172
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3222
|Daily SMA50
|1.3321
|Daily SMA100
|1.3441
|Daily SMA200
|1.3471
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3209
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3147
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3244
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.312
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3585
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3117
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3185
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3171
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3143
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3114
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.308
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3205
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3238
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3268
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds lower ground near mid-1.1000s on Fed day
EUR/USD holds lower ground near 1.1050 in Asia early Wednesday, reversing the rebound from a two-week low set late Tuesday. The US Dollar clings to recovery gains awaiting the all-important Fed policy meeting announcements.
GBP/USD: Two-month-old ascending trend-line holds the key ahead of FOMC
GBP/USD meets with some supply on Wednesday and erodes a part of the overnight gains. The USD holds steady near a two-week top and exerts some pressure ahead of the FOMC. Diminishing odds for more aggressive BoE rate hikes contributes to the modest downfall.
Gold reclaims 100 DMA, further upside hinges on Fed Chair Powell
Gold price is clinging to critical 100-Daily Moving Average (DMA) at $1,964, consolidating the previous rebound from six-day lows, as investors gear up for the all-important US Federal Reserve (Fed) interest rate decision, followed by Chair Jerome Powell’s press conference.
X-inspired coins pump and dump as Elon Musk revamps Twitter
X is the current euphoria in the crypto landscape after Twitter CEO Elon Musk's recent move to rebrand the giant social media platform to X. Following the announcement, multiple coins have emerged, pedaling the X ticker with hopes of rallying on the hype.
Can the Fed influence a softer Dollar?
The macroeconomics situation of the US has improved more than anticipated and is likely to improve further. The US economy grew at an annualised rate of 2.0% in the first quarter of 2023 led by consumer spending. This is expected to reduce upward support on the dollar’s value.