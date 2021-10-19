USD/CAD Price Analysis: Refreshes multi-month lows, challenges descending channel support

- A combination of factors prompted fresh selling around USD/CAD on Tuesday.
- The downfall has now dragged the pair to descending trend-channel support.
- Slightly oversold conditions warrant caution before placing fresh bearish bets.
The USD/CAD pair continued losing ground through the first half of the European session and fell to the 1.2320 region, or over three-month lows in the last hour.
The dominant risk-on mood in the financial markets prompted aggressive selling around the safe-haven US dollar, which fell to three-week lows on Tuesday. Conversely, a fresh leg up in crude oil prices underpinned the commodity-linked loonie and exerted some downward pressure on the USD/CAD pair.
From a technical perspective, the pair has been trending lower along a downward sloping channel from September monthly swing highs, around the 1.2900 mark. Bearish trades might now wait for a sustained break through the channel support before placing fresh bets amid near-term oversold conditions.
A convincing break below the trend-channel support, currently around the 1.2325 region, will set the stage for an extension of the depreciating move. The USD/CAD pair might then turn vulnerable to break below the 1.2300 mark and accelerate the slide towards the next relevant support near mid-1.2200s.
On the flip side, any attempted recovery move might now confront immediate resistance near the 1.2370-75 region. This is closely followed by the overnight swing highs, around the 1.2400-1.2410 area, which if cleared decisively might trigger a near-term short-covering move around the USD/CAD pair.
That said, any subsequent move up might still be seen as a selling opportunity and runs the risk of fizzling out rather quickly near the key 1.2500 psychological mark. The latter represents a confluence barrier comprising of the very important 200-day SMA and the top end of the mentioned channel.
USD/CAD daily chart
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.232
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0060
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.48
|Today daily open
|1.238
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.258
|Daily SMA50
|1.2614
|Daily SMA100
|1.2504
|Daily SMA200
|1.2505
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.241
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2349
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2498
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2337
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2896
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2494
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2387
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2372
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2349
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2318
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2288
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.241
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2441
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2471
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD jumps to three-week highs near 1.1650 amid falling dollar, yields
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.1650, recovering ground to clinch three-week highs. The pair cheers risk-on mood-led decline in the US dollar. Treasury yields pullback, as poor US industrial data tempers hawkish Fed’s expectations. Focus on ECB and Fedspeak.
GBP/USD extends rally beyond 1.3800 on USD selloff
GBP/USD extended its rally in the European trading hours and reached its strongest level in a month above 1.3800. The broad-based selling pressure surrounding the greenback and the BoE rate hike expectations ahead of UK CPI data fuel the pair's upside.
XAU/USD targets $1791 on turnaround Tuesday
Gold price jumps 1% as the US dollar keeps losing ground across the board. Retreat in Treasury yields, risk-on mood aid the rebound in gold price.
Bitcoin open interest skyrockets as investors prepare for BTC price at $250,000
The open interest of Binance and CME Bitcoin futures hit a record high of $9.2 billion when combined. Bitcoin investment products saw an inflow of over $70 million last week, ahead of the ETF approval by the SEC.
Netflix: When are NFLX earnings?
Netflix (NFLX) shares gave up some recent gains with a loss of nearly 1% on Friday, closing at $628.29 for a loss of 0.87%.