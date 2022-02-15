USD/CAD Price Analysis: Recovers modest intraday losses, finds some support near 1.2700

- A combination of diverging forces failed to provide any meaningful impetus to USD/CAD.
- The technical setup seems tilted in favour of bulls and supports prospects for some upside.
- Bulls might still wait for a break through the 1.2785 barrier before placing aggressive bets.
The USD/CAD pair seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses through the early North American session and was influenced by a combination of diverging forces. A positive turnaround in the risk sentiment weighed on the safe-haven US dollar and acted as a headwind for the major.
That said, a sharp pullback in crude oil prices undermined the commodity-linked loonie and assisted the USD/CAD pair to attract some dip-buying near the 1.2700 mark. The pair, for now, seems to have stalled the overnight retracement slide from the 1.2780-1.2785 strong hurdle.
The latter marks the top boundary of a near three-week-old trading range and should act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders. Given that technical indicators on the daily chart are holding in the positive territory, the bias seems tilted in favour of bullish traders.
Hence, any subsequent slide below the 1.2700 mark could be seen as a buying opportunity. This, in turn, should help limit the downside near the 1.2660 horizontal support. This is followed by the monthly low, around the 1.2635 area, which if broken will negate the bullish bias.
The USD/CAD pair could then break below the 1.2600 mark and slide to the 1.2570-1.2560 support. Some follow-through selling would expose the very important 200-day SMA, around the 1.2520-1.2515 area, and the 1.2500 psychological mark before bears aim to challenge YTD low, around mid-1.2400s.
On the flip side, immediate resistance is pegged near the 1.2765 region ahead of the 1.2780-1.2785 strong barrier. A convincing breakthrough, leading to a subsequent move beyond the 1.2800 mark will reaffirm the bullish bias and lift the USD/CAD pair to the 1.2835 zone.
The momentum could further get extended towards reclaiming the 1.2900 round-figure mark, with some intermediate hurdle near the 1.2870-75 area.
USD/CAD daily chart
Key levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2722
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0011
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.09
|Today daily open
|1.2733
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2667
|Daily SMA50
|1.2706
|Daily SMA100
|1.2624
|Daily SMA200
|1.253
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2784
|Previous Daily Low
|1.272
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2756
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2636
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2814
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2451
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2745
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.276
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2708
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2682
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2644
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2772
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.281
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2836
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to daily gains near 1.1350 after US data
EUR/USD trades in the positive territory near 1.1350 heading into the American session on Tuesday as the greenback struggles to find demand amid improving market mood. The data from the US showed that the annual PPI in January edged lower to 9.7% from 9.8% in December, surpassing the market expectation of 9.1%.
GBP/USD struggles to gather bullish momentum, holds above 1.3500
GBP/USD lost its traction after rising toward 1.3570 and erased a portion of its daily gains. Although the dollar stays on the back foot after the January Producer Price Index (PPI) data, the pair stays relatively quiet near 1.3550. Investors stay focused on headlines surrounding the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
EUR/USD clings to daily gains near 1.1350 after US data
EUR/USD trades in the positive territory near 1.1350 heading into the American session on Tuesday as the greenback struggles to find demand amid improving market mood. The data from the US showed that the annual PPI in January edged lower to 9.7% from 9.8% in December, surpassing the market expectation of 9.1%.
Litecoin price hints at 27% rally as LTC forms bullish setup
Litecoin price has been on a rollercoaster of a journey for the past month or so. Although LTC has lost its market value, it seems to be forming a bullish reversal pattern, suggesting a breakout soon.
How a Russian-Ukranian clash would affect markets and create trading opportunities Premium
There is no love lost between Russia and the West on Valentine's Day. According to the US, an invasion of Ukraine by Russia's army could occur at any moment, after amassing some 130,000 troops on their shared border.