USD/CAD Price Analysis: Drops below 1.41 on pennant breakdown

USD/CAD faced rejection near 1.4140 early Monday and is currently sitting in the red around 1.4090.

A pennant breakdown seen in the 4H chart suggests scope for deeper losses.

The pair is currently trading in the red near 1.4090, having faced rejection above 1.4140 early Tuesday.

The currency pair dived out of a contracting triangle or a pennant pattern almost 24 hours ago, signaling a continuation of the pullback from the March 23 high of 1.4547 and opening the doors for a re-test of 1.3921 (March 27 low).

Monday's bearish outside bar candle also indicates the path of least resistance is to the downside.

A 4-hour close above 1.4250 is needed to revive the bullish view. Multiple 4-hour candles have failed to establish a foothold above that level over the last seven days.

4-hour chart

Trend: Bearish

Technical levels