USD/CAD Price Analysis: Clings to recovery gains, remains below mid-1.2300s

- USD/CAD staged a modest recovery from multi-month lows touched earlier this Thursday.
- The risk-off impulse, elevated US bond yields provided a goodish lift to the safe-haven USD.
- Retreating crude oil prices undermined the loonie and remained supportive of the momentum.
The USD/CAD pair showed some resilience below the 1.2300 round-figure mark and stage a goodish intraday bounce from four-month lows touched earlier this Thursday. The pair held on to its modest recovery gains through the mid-European session and was last seen hovering near daily tops, just below mid-1.2300s.
The risk-off impulse in the markets helped revive demand for the safe-haven US dollar, which further benefitted from elevated US Treasury bond yields. Apart from this, a modest pullback in crude oil prices from multi-year tops weighed on the commodity-linked loonie and triggered a short-covering around the USD/CAD pair.
From a technical perspective, oversold RSI (14) on the daily chart prompted bearish traders to take some profits off the table near the lower boundary of a short-term descending channel. The mentioned support, around the 1.2290-85 area, should act as a pivotal point for traders and help determine the near-term trajectory.
A convincing break below will mark a fresh bearish breakdown and turn the USD/CAD pair vulnerable to prolong its bearish trend witnessed over the past one month or so. The subsequent slide could get extended towards the next relevant support near mid-1.2300s before the pair eventually drops to the 1.2300 round-figure mark.
On the flip side, any further recovery is likely to confront resistance near the 1.2375-80 region ahead of the 1.2400 mark. Some follow-through buying should pave the way towards a confluence hurdle near the key 1.2500 psychological mark, comprising of the very important 200-day SMA and the top end of the mentioned channel.
USD/CAD daily chart
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2341
|Today Daily Change
|0.0021
|Today Daily Change %
|0.17
|Today daily open
|1.232
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2534
|Daily SMA50
|1.2607
|Daily SMA100
|1.2509
|Daily SMA200
|1.2501
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.237
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2307
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2498
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2337
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2896
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2494
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2331
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2346
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2295
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.227
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2233
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2357
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2395
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.242
