USD/CAD Price Analysis: Climbs to near 1.3200 amid sheer strength in US Dollar and weak oil prices

  • USD/CAD has jumped to 1.3200 amid solid appeal for the USD Index due to a bleak global outlook.
  • The US Dollar Index has climbed to near 103.00 amid the risk-aversion theme.
  • USD/CAD is auctioning in a Falling Channel pattern in which each pullback is considered a selling opportunity.

The USD/CAD pair has jumped sharply to near the round-level resistance of 1.3200 in the London session. The Loonie asset has picked significant bids as the US Dollar Index (DXY) is showing severe resilience and the oil prices are dropped sharply.

Oil prices are facing the heat as hawkish central banks have threatened global economic prospects. It is worth noting that Canada is the leading exporter of oil to the United States and weak oil prices impact the Canadian Dollar.

The US Dollar Index (DXY) has climbed to near 103.00 amid tailwinds of the risk-aversion theme. Also, hawkish Federal Reserve (Fed) bets have strengthened the appeal for the US Dollar.

USD/CAD is auctioning in a Falling Channel chart pattern on an hourly scale in which each pullback is considered a selling opportunity by the market participants. The 100-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 1.3196 is acting as a stiff barricade for the US Dollar bulls.

Contrary to that, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) has stepped into the bullish range of 60.00-80.00, however, the downside risks are still elevated.

Going forward, a downside move below June 16 low at 1.3177 could expose the asset to June 22 low at 1.3139 followed by the round-level support at 1.3100.

On the flip side, a decisive move above June 15 high at 1.3355 would drive the asset to June 12 high at 1.3384 and June 06 high at 1.3452.

USD/CAD hourly chart

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3196
Today Daily Change 0.0044
Today Daily Change % 0.33
Today daily open 1.3152
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3368
Daily SMA50 1.345
Daily SMA100 1.3507
Daily SMA200 1.352
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.318
Previous Daily Low 1.3139
Previous Weekly High 1.3384
Previous Weekly Low 1.3178
Previous Monthly High 1.3655
Previous Monthly Low 1.3315
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3154
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3164
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3134
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3116
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3093
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3174
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3197
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3215

 

 

Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

