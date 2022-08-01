- USD/CAD near-term price action is corrective and bullish.
- Bulls eye the 1.2880 area that resides in an area of the imbalance of price.
USD/CAD finds itself at a crossroads on the daily and hourly chart with a meanwhile bias to the upside on the shorter-term time frame but poised for a bearish extension on the daily chart. When taking into account that speculators’ CAD net long positions remain well below recent highs along with the recent break of daily support structure, the bias remains firmly in the hands of the bears.
USD/CAD daily chart
The daily chart's support structure near 1.2820 has been pierced in a firm bearish impulse that took the price down to 1.2770 before it corrected at the start of the week. However, so long as the 1.2900 area remains intact, the focus is on the downside with 1.26 and below eyed.
USD/CAD H1 chart
Meanwhile, the near-term price action is corrective and bullish. 1.2880 resides in an area of the imbalance of price which could be mitigated in the coming sessions so long as 1.2820 holds up against any bearish meanwhile pressures.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD holds on to gains above 0.7000 ahead of RBA’s decision
The AUD/USD pair trades around 0.7020, holding on to modest gains ahead of the Reserve Bank of Australia monetary policy decision. The central bank is expected to pull the trigger but investors hesitate on by how much.
EURUSD trading around 1.0250 amid broad dollar’s weakness
EUR/USD edged higher on Monday, as investors moved away from the greenback. US data gave mixed signals as price pressures began easing, but growth remains subdued.
Gold about to challenge a critical resistance at $1,777.10
Gold surged to $1,775.43, nearing a daily descendant trend line coming from a relevant high posted mid-June at $1,857.49. The metal benefited from the broad dollar’s weakness in a more optimistic market environment. Mid-US afternoon, the metal preserves most of its intraday gains and trades around $1,772.
Bitcoin Price Prediction: “Anything too clean is probably dirty”
Bitcoin price shows justifiable reasons to enter a short position. Still, traders should be wary as smart money deception could accompany the newfound bearish evidence. As notorious trader FF once said, “Anything too clean is probably dirty.”
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!