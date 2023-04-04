Share:
  • The USD/CAD shifted neutral-downwards, with bears capping the pair’s upside as they eye the 200-day EMA.
  • USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bearish below 1.3500; otherwise, buyers could reclaim resistance levels.

The USD/CAD gained traction on Tuesday, barely gaining 0.06%, and formed a spinning top. As the Asian session begins, the USD/CAD is subdued, with minuscule losses of 0.02%, trading at 1.3442.

USD/CAD Price action

The USD/CAD shifted from neutral to neutral-downward biased, based on price action tumbling below the 50 and 100-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) at 1.3571 and 1.3515. That price action opened the door for further losses, with sellers eyeing a challenge of the 200-day EMA at 1.3372. Nevertheless, a spinning top emerged, with sellers taking a respite before committing to lower prices.

If USD/CAD drops below 1.3405, the current week’s low, that would open the door to testing the 200-day EMA. A break below and USD/CAD would dive into testing the YTD low at 1.3262.

Otherwise, a rebound at the 200-day EMA will underpin the USD/CAD towards the 1.3400 area. A decisive break and the major could rally initially toward the 100 and 50-day EMAs before challenging the 20-day EMA At 1.3584. Upside risks lie at 1.3600.

USD/CAD Technical Daily Chart

USD/CAD Daily chart

USD/CAD Technical Levels

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3441
Today Daily Change 0.0005
Today Daily Change % 0.04
Today daily open 1.3436
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3686
Daily SMA50 1.3544
Daily SMA100 1.3523
Daily SMA200 1.3378
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3537
Previous Daily Low 1.3411
Previous Weekly High 1.3745
Previous Weekly Low 1.3508
Previous Monthly High 1.3862
Previous Monthly Low 1.3508
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3459
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3489
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3386
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3336
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3261
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3512
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3587
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3637

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

