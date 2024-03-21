USD/CAD is steady on Thursday. Economists at Scotiabank analyze the pair’s outlook.
Short-term spot trends are somewhat mixed
Lower US rates and narrower US/Canada spreads are supportive of a somewhat firmer CAD in the near term and the CAD-positive turn in seasonal trends into Q2 remains something to keep in mind.
On the one hand, the USD’s tumble from the low 1.3600 area on Wednesday marks another, clear rejection of 1.3600+ on the short-term chart which should really mean spot gravitates to retest the range low at 1.3420 at least. On the other, intraday patterns indicate a firm rebound in the USD from the intraday low which may mean the USD pushes back up to the low/ mid-1.3500 area before renewed selling pressure emerges.
The 1.3600/1.3610 looks very firm resistance now and a low close on the week for the USD should drive more losses and a deeper correction of the USD’s Q1 strength in the weeks ahead.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD stays in red below 1.2750 after BoE policy decision
GBP/USD stays on the back foot and trades in negative territory below 1.2750. The Bank of England left the policy rate unchanged at 5.25% as expected in March but none of the policymakers voted in favor of a rate hike, weighing on Pound Sterling.
EUR/USD fluctuates in daily range near 1.0900
EUR/USD regained its traction and stabilized above 1.0900 after dropping below that level earlier in the day. The modest rebound seen in the US Dollar following Wednesday's Fed-inspired selloff makes it difficult for the pair to gather bullish momentum.
Gold retreats from record high, holds above $2,200
Gold went into a consolidation phase above $2,200 after retreating from the all-time high it set above $2,220 earlier in the day. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down more than 1% on the day, allowing XAU/USD to stay in positive territory.
Bitcoin price could hit a new ATH, but there’s a caveat to this bounce
Bitcoin’s weekly sell signal seems to have played out without providing a dip into a key range. This premature bounce could be a short squeeze that eventually catches the eager bulls off guard.
SNB unexpectedly cuts Deposit Rate by 25 bps to 1.50%
Following its quarterly monetary policy assessment on Thursday, the Swiss National Bank (SNB) board members decided to cut the benchmark Sight Deposit Rate by 25 basis points (bps) from 1.75% to1.50%.