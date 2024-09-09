The CAD is trading close to Friday’s closing level and resisting the bounce in the USD that has followed Friday’s US jobs data, Scotiabank’s Chief FX Strategist Shaun Osborne notes.
CAD holds below 1.3585/95 resistance for USD
“Positive risk appetite is helping the CAD steady, with global stocks in the green and crude oil modestly firmer on the session. The steady CAD and slightly firmer MXN suggests something of a “buy North America” mood across markets but these trends tend to be fleeting.”
“Friday’s Canadian employment data were near expectations in headline terms but the composition of job gains was weak (dominated by part-time positions) and the uptick in the unemployment rate has added to speculation that the BoC could pick up the pace of easing in the months ahead.”
“The CAD is little changed on the day but short, medium and long-term price signals are all leaning bullish after Friday’s sharp swings in the market. Key resistance remains 1.3585/95 where the 200-day MA converges with the range lows for the USD from earlier this year, ahead of the push into the low 1.36s. Support is 1.3550 and 1.3520.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays deep in red near 1.1050
EUR/USD trades deep in negative territory near 1.1050 on Monday. The broad-based US Dollar (USD) strength doesn't allow the pair to stage a rebound as market participants gear up for this week's key macroeconomic events.
GBP/USD remains under pressure, trades below 1.3100
GBP/USD stays under bearish pressure and drops below 1.3100 on the first trading day of the week. The US Dollar benefits from rising US Treasury bond yields and doesn't allow the pair to gain traction despite improving risk mood.
Gold rebounds toward $2,500 despite broad USD strength
Gold (XAU/USD) rebounds toward $2,500 on Monday after falling below $2,490 earlier in the day. Rising US Treasury bond yields and the renewed US Dollar strength, however, seems to be limiting XAU/USD's upside.
Over $100 million in token unlocks could affect crypto this week
Data from TokenUnlocks show key token unlocks worth $115 million scheduled for this week. The top three are Aptos (APT), Starknet (STRK) and Xai (XAI), these account for $115.80 million in unlocks this week.
Week ahead: ECB poised to cut again, US CPI to get final say on size of Fed cut
ECB is expected to ease again, but will it be another ‘hawkish cut’? US CPI report will be the last inflation update before September FOMC. UK monthly data flurry begins with employment and GDP numbers.
Moneta Markets review 2024: All you need to know
VERIFIED In this review, the FXStreet team provides an independent and thorough analysis based on direct testing and real experiences with Moneta Markets – an excellent broker for novice to intermediate forex traders who want to broaden their knowledge base.