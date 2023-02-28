USD/CAD ignores Oil price recovery as bulls approach 1.3600 ahead of Canada GDP

- USD/CAD picks up bids to reverse the week-start pullback from monthly top.
- Cautious optimism underpins WTI rebound amid sluggish session.
- US Dollar remains on the way to posting the first monthly gain in five amid hawkish Fed concerns.
- Canada's Q4 GDP could help Loonie pair buyers on matching downbeat forecasts.
USD/CAD prints a gradual rebound from intraday low amid a sluggish end to February, picking up bids to 1.3585 heading into Tuesday’s European session. In doing so, the Loonie pair fails to justify the recent rebound in Canada’s key export item, namely WTI crude oil, as traders brace for the fourth quarter (Q4) Canadian Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data.
That said, the WTI crude oil bulls attack $76.00 while the refreshing intraday top, as well as reversing the previous day’s pullback from a one-week high. It should be noted that he hopes of easing US-China tension and hopes of upbeat inflation, as well as manufacturing activity in China, add strength to the black gold’s latest rebound.
On the other hand, the US Dollar Index (DXY) prints mild gains around 104.80, following a downbeat start of the week, as greenback bulls cheer hawkish Fed bets despite mixed US data amid an unimpressive day so far.
Talking about the risk catalysts, market sentiment improves on headlines suggesting the fact that the US offers an olive branch to Chinese companies despite its political differences with the dragon nation. “Despite fraying relations with Beijing, US President Joe Biden is expected to forego expansive new restrictions on American investment in China, denying a push by some hawks in his administration and Congress,” reported Politico late Monday.
However, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan’s comments on China suggest that the political tussle among the world’s top two economies stays on the table. “China’s stance on the Russian invasion of Ukraine puts it in an “awkward” position internationally and any weapons support to Russia would come with ‘real costs,’” said US Security Adviser Sullivan on CNN’s “State of the Union” on Monday.
That said, mixed US data jostled with the hawkish Fed speak and the US-China tension contributed to the lack of market clarity. That said, US Durable Goods Orders slumped -4.5% in January versus -4.0% expected and 5.1% prior. However, the Nondefense Capital Goods Orders ex Aircraft grew 0.8% versus 0.0% analysts’ expectations and -0.3% previous readings. On the same line, the US Pending Home Sales rallied 8.0% MoM versus 1.0% expected and 1.1% prior. At home, Canada’s Q4 Current Account Deficit grew to -10.64B versus -8.41B.
Against this backdrop, the S&P 500 Futures print mild gains around 3,995, extending the week-start rebound from the monthly low, whereas the US two-year Treasury yields remain sidelined near 4.79% after reversing from a three-month high on Monday. That said, the US 10-year Treasury bond coupons seek clear directions near 3.92% following a downbeat start of the week.
Looking ahead, Canada’s Q4 GDP Annualized, expected to ease to 1.5% versus 2.9% prior, could keep the USD/CAD buyers hopeful. Also important to watch will be the second-tier US data, namely Conference Board’s Consumer Confidence, Chicago Purchasing Managers’ Index and Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index for February, as well as the preliminary US trade numbers for January.
Technical analysis
Unless dropping back below the previous resistance line from early November, around 1.3570 by the press time, USD/CAD remains on the bull’s radar.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3584
|Today Daily Change
|0.0008
|Today Daily Change %
|0.06%
|Today daily open
|1.3576
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3434
|Daily SMA50
|1.346
|Daily SMA100
|1.351
|Daily SMA200
|1.3268
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3624
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3534
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3666
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3441
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3685
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.33
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3569
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.359
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3531
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3487
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3441
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3622
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3669
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3713
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats modestly, clings to gains above 1.0650 after US data
EUR/USD has retreated modestly from the weekly high it set near 1.0700 earlier in the session but managed to stay in positive territory above 1.0650. The US data showed that input inflation increased in the manufacturing sector in February, helping the USD erase some of its daily losses.
GBP/USD reverses direction, drops toward 1.2000
GBP/USD has lost its traction in the second half of the day and declined toward 1.2000. The negative shift witnessed in risk sentiment after the ISM Manufacturing PMI data from the US seems to be helping the US Dollar stage a rebound, causing the pair to push lower.
Gold drops below $1,840 as US yields gain traction
Gold price reversed its direction and dropped below $1,840 in the American session. After the data from the US revealed that the Prices Paid component of the ISM Manufacturing PMI survey climbed above 50 in February, the 10-year US T-bond yield rose toward 4%, weighing on XAU/USD.
Solana: With negativity priced in, SOL could jump 80% in just three months
Solana (SOL) price is set to rip roughly 80% higher in the coming months as a massive tailwind heads its way. A big dispersion is set to happen in cryptocurrencies as the US regulatory crackdown is just around the corner.
AMC stock craters as bulls take profits following consensus beat
AMC stock is down 8.1% at $6.56 in Wednesday's premarket trade after early excitement over the cinema chain's fourth quarter beat of Wall Street consensus projections faded.