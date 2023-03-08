USD/CAD hits fresh four-month highs near 1.3800 after BoC

- Bank of Canada keeps interest rates unchanged, as expected.
- Loonie weakens across the board, extending daily losses.
- USD/CAD resumes upside looks at 1.3800.
The USD/CAD rose after the Bank of Canada meeting, reaching the highest intraday level since early November at 1.3793. The Loonie weakened across the board. The central bank kept rates unchanged as expected
BoC: No more 'excess demand'
The Bank of Canada (BoC) kept its key interest rate unchanged at 4.50%, as expected. “Governing Council will continue to assess economic developments and the impact of past interest rate increases, and is prepared to increase the policy rate further if needed to return inflation to the 2% target.”
According to the statement, “the latest data remains in line with the Bank’s expectation that CPI inflation will come down to around 3% in the middle of this year. Year-over-year measures of core inflation ticked down to about 5%, and 3-month measures are around 3½%. Both will need to come down further, as will short-term inflation expectations, to return inflation to the 2% target.” The BoC no longer sees “the economy in excess demand”.
The Loonie hit fresh daily lows after the report. USD/CAD moved to the 1.3790 zone, without significant impulse yet, limited by a weaker US Dollar. The Greenback is pulling back modestly amid a recovery in Treasury bonds.
Data from the US showed the Automatic Data Processing (ADP) report surpassed expectations by showing private sector employers added 242K jobs in February, above the 197K of market consensus. The JOLTS Job Openings survey came in also above expectations, at 10.82 million, down from January’s 11.23.
The US Dollar is holding onto important weekly gains after soaring Tuesday on the back of Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s testimony before the US Congress. He opened the doors to a larger rate hike at the March FOMC meeting. Powell is again at the US Congress and will take questions from lawmakers. Later, in the American session the Fed will release the Beige Book.
Jerome Powell Testimony: All about Fed Chair's second day in US Congress
The USD/CAD continues to move with a bullish bias, looking at the 1.3800 area. The next resistance might be located at 1.3825. Over the last 24 hours, the pair has risen almost 200 pips.
Technical levels
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3776
|Today Daily Change
|0.0024
|Today Daily Change %
|0.17
|Today daily open
|1.3752
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3516
|Daily SMA50
|1.3464
|Daily SMA100
|1.3501
|Daily SMA200
|1.3295
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3761
|Previous Daily Low
|1.36
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3659
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3534
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3666
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3262
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.37
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3661
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3647
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3543
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3486
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3808
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3865
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.397
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady near 1.0550 after US data
EUR/USD continues to trade in its daily range at around 1.0550 in the early American session on Wednesday. The monthly ADP report showed that employment in the US private sector rose by 242K in February but this data failed to trigger a reaction. Eyes on Powell's testimony.
USD/CAD holds above 1.3750 as BoC leaves key rate unchanged at 4.5%
USD/CAD trades at its highest level since early November at around 1.3770 in the American session on Wednesday. As expected, the Bank of Canada announced that it left its policy rate unchanged at 4.5%, making it difficult for the Canadian Dollar to gather strength.
Gold struggles gather recovery momentum, stays near $1,810
Gold price has lost its traction and retreated to $1,810 area after having recovered toward $1,820 earlier in the session. The stronger-than-expected ADP Employment Change for February helps the US Dollar preserve its strength, capping XAU/USD's upside ahead of Powell.
Should Shiba Inu holders expect a 65% upswing or sell-off as SHIB developers tease Shibarium launch this week?
Shiba Inu developers announced the launch of SHIB’s awaited layer-2 scaling solution Shibarium this week. Shibarium will enhance the scalability of SHIB and provide cheaper transactions to Shiba Inu holders.
Tesla Stock News and Forecast: TSLA dips 2% on Model Y steering wheel investigation
Tesla (TSLA) stock dropped nearly 2% in Wednesday's premarket after US regulators said they would begin an investigation of Tesla's steering wheels in its 2023 Model Y vehicles.