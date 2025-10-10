USD/CAD flatlines right above 1.4000 with US, Canadian data on tap

three

The US Dollar consolidates gains above 1.4000, on track to close a three-week rally.

Political uncertainty in Japan and France has been boosting the US Dollar across the board this week

The Canadian Dollar suffers with Oil prices near the $60.00 level.



The US Dollar is standing comfortably at six-month highs above 1.4000 against the Canadian Dollar. The pair has been trading higher for the last three weeks, before taking some rest ahead of the release of US consumer confidence data and Canada’s employment figures.



The US Dollar has been the strongest performer this week, supported by the political uncertainty in France and Japan. The Canadian Dollar, on the contrary, has been under pressure as the trade deal between Israel and Hamas sent Oil prices tumbling.

Fed's Daly calls for further rate cuts

Earlier on Friday, San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly added some pressure on the US Dollar, anticipating further rate cuts in the coming months. Daly pointed out a “worrisome” deterioration of the labour market, while inflation, in her opinion, has come much less than feared.



Investors, however, are taking a cautious approach on Friday, awaiting Canada’s employment report. The market consensus anticipates a 5K increase in net employment in September after a 65.5K decline in August. The unemployment rate, however, is expected to have ticked up to 7.2% from 7.1% in the previous month.



Later on, the US Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index is expected to show that confidence among American consumers fell further in October, amid worsening labour market conditions. The index is expected to have dropped to 54.2 from September’s 55.1, and is likely to provide further reasons for the Fed’s dove party.



(This story was corrected on October 10 at 10:35 GMT to say that the USD/CAD flatlines right above 1.4000, and not 140 as previously reported)

Economic Indicator Net Change in Employment The Net Change in Employment released by Statistics Canada is a measure of the change in the number of people in employment in Canada. Generally speaking, a rise in this indicator has positive implications for consumer spending and indicates economic growth. Therefore, a high reading is seen as bullish for the Canadian Dollar (CAD), while a low reading is seen as bearish. Read more. Next release: Fri Oct 10, 2025 12:30 Frequency: Monthly Consensus: 5K Previous: -65.5K Source: Statistics Canada Why it matters to traders? Canada’s labor market statistics tend to have a significant impact on the Canadian dollar, with the Employment Change figure carrying most of the weight. There is a significant correlation between the amount of people working and consumption, which impacts inflation and the Bank of Canada’s rate decisions, in turn moving the C$. Actual figures beating consensus tend to be CAD bullish, with currency markets usually reacting steadily and consistently in response to the publication.