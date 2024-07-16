“The CAD is little changed in overnight trade. A solid rise in the US Dollar off yesterday’s low has not seen any additional follow through demand in overnight trade. Intraday price patterns suggest a minor top/reversal may be developing around 1.3695 (1.3750/55 is major resistance above here) which may see spot drift to test minor support at 1.3645/50. Firm support is at 1.3595/00.”

“Core measures are expected to moderate a tenth from May. Data in line with expectations will bolster expectations that the Bank will follow up on June’s rate cut with another 25bps reduction next week (19-20bps priced in) and should help underpin USD/CAD’s range base around the 1.36 area, close to where we assess spot fair value sits, for now.”

“The street (and Scotia) is looking for a 0.1% rise in headline prices in the month and a 2.8% rise over the year—to reverse a little at least of the uptick to 2.9% seen in the May data.”

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.