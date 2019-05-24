USD/CAD extends overnight rejection slide, drops to session lows around mid-1.3400s

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani

   •  The USD held on the defensive despite a goodish rebound in the US bond yields.
   •  A modest rebound in Crude Oil prices underpin Loonie and add to the selling bias.
   •  Traders now eye Friday’s release of US durable goods orders for a fresh impetus.

The USD/CAD pair came under some renewed selling pressure on Friday and has now eroded a major part of the previous session's up-move to the key 1.3500 psychological mark.

The pair stalled this week's goodish rebound from near one-month lows and once again failed to sustain/build on its momentum further beyond the mentioned handle. The recent US Dollar rally to two-year tops faltered on Thursday amid a free fall in the US Treasury bond yields and kept a lid on the pair's positive momentum.

Despite a goodish bounce in the US bond yields, the greenback held on the defensive through the early European session on Friday. This coupled with a modest rebound in Crude Oil prices further underpinned the commodity-linked currency - Loonie and collaborated to the pair's mildly offered tone on the last trading day of the week. 

Currently hovering around mid-1.3400s, testing session lows, market participants now look forward to the US economic docket - highlighting the release of durable goods orders, in order to grab some short-term trading opportunities later during the early North-American session.

Technical levels to watch

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3458
Today Daily Change -0.0014
Today Daily Change % -0.10
Today daily open 1.3472
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3449
Daily SMA50 1.34
Daily SMA100 1.3332
Daily SMA200 1.3253
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3503
Previous Daily Low 1.3432
Previous Weekly High 1.3514
Previous Weekly Low 1.34
Previous Monthly High 1.3522
Previous Monthly Low 1.3274
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3476
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3459
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3435
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3398
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3364
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3506
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.354
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3578

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD extends gains to 1.1200 on sliding US yields, weak data

EUR/USD extends gains to 1.1200 on sliding US yields, weak data

EUR/USD is trading close to 1.1200, in the wake of the European session as US yields continue falling. The European Parliament elections are in play. US durable goods fell short of expectations with -2.1%. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD off the highs as May announces stepping down on June 7th

GBP/USD off the highs as May announces stepping down on June 7th

GBP/USD is trading below 1.2700 after a quick rise to the upside as UK PM Theresa May announced she will step down on June 7th with Boris Johnson set to take over.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: Greenback undecided where to go next after Thursday’s drop

USD/JPY: Greenback undecided where to go next after Thursday’s drop

USD/JPY is consolidating the losses seen this Thursday as the greenback is on the back foot across the board.  The market is in a tight range and it can essentially break in either direction. Bulls want to break above 109.75 while bears need to overcome 109.50 support.

USD/JPY News

The market may surprise on the upside in the next few hours with BTC/USD topping $8,250

The market may surprise on the upside in the next few hours with BTC/USD topping $8,250

We reach the end of a week can be characterized as a week of transition. After the strongly bullish days of the beginning of the month, cryptos have reached critical levels of resistance...

Read more

Gold: Bullish flag pattern spotted on 1-hourly chart

Gold: Bullish flag pattern spotted on 1-hourly chart

The lower end of the descending trend-channel coincides with 200-hour EMA support and should act as a key pivotal point for intraday traders. 

Gold News

