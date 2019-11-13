USD/CAD erases daily gains as oil stages decisive rebound, trades around mid-1.32s

- WTI rises above $57 boosted by OPEC commentary.
- US Dollar Index continues to trade sideways near 98.30.
- FOMC Chairman Powell repeats outlook for economy remains favourable.
The USD/CAD pair rose to its highest level in a month at 1.3270 but lost its traction during the American trading hours as the commodity-related loonie gathered strength on recovering crude oil prices. As of writing, the pair was trading at 1.3254, adding 0.17% on a daily basis.
Oil rebounds on upbeat demand outlook
The Secretary General of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Mohammad Barkindo, on Wednesday said the fundamentals of the global economy was still strong and noted that there was no sign of a global economic recession. Barkindo further added that oil demand figures in 2020 have the potential for an upside swing to provide a boost to crude oil prices.
After dropping all the way down to $56.16 earlier in the day, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate gained traction and was last seen trading at $57.30, adding nearly 1% on a daily basis.
On the other hand, the US Dollar Index ignored the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Chairman Powell's comments on the economic outlook and extended its sideways grind near the 98.30 mark, allowing the CAD's market valuation to continue to impact the pair's action. The only data from the US on Wednesday revealed that annual inflation in October, as measured by the core Consumer Price Index (CPI), ticked down to 2.3% and missed the market expectation of 2.4% but had little to no impact on the USD.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3242
|Today Daily Change
|0.0005
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04
|Today daily open
|1.3237
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3141
|Daily SMA50
|1.3207
|Daily SMA100
|1.3197
|Daily SMA200
|1.3277
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3258
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3216
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3238
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3114
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3349
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3042
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3242
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3232
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3216
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3195
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3174
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3258
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3279
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.33
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces off 1.10 amid Powell's balanced prepared remarks
EUR/USD is trading off 1.10, but still pressured. Fed Chair Powell said that the baseline outlook remains favorable, but the bank is ready to act if the forecast changes. He will testify later.
GBP/USD struggles around 1.2850 after weak UK CPI, amid election speculation
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2850, as UK opinion polls are showing contradictory results. UK CPI fell to 1.5% in October, worse than expected and weighing on the pound.
USD/JPY: Market seeks for safety ahead of Powell
Equities are under pressure ahead of Powell and after a disappointing Trump’s speech. US inflation seen posting a modest advance in October, steady at 2.4% YoY. USD/JPY at weekly lows, decline to steepen on a break below 108.65.
Gold: Recovering from 3-month lows, not out of the woods yet
Having found some support near 38.2% Fibonacci level of the $1265-$1557 bullish move in the previous session, gold managed to gain some follow-through traction on Wednesday.
Cryptocurrencies: Libra launches crypto-space arms race
Facebook’s Libra project has sparked a race for a cake valued at $80.14 trillion (world GDP). Tunisia was the first to enter the world of digitized currencies, China will not be the last.