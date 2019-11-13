USD/CAD erases daily gains as oil stages decisive rebound, trades around mid-1.32s

  • WTI rises above $57 boosted by OPEC commentary.
  • US Dollar Index continues to trade sideways near 98.30.
  • FOMC Chairman Powell repeats outlook for economy remains favourable.

The USD/CAD pair rose to its highest level in a month at 1.3270 but lost its traction during the American trading hours as the commodity-related loonie gathered strength on recovering crude oil prices. As of writing, the pair was trading at 1.3254, adding 0.17% on a daily basis.

Oil rebounds on upbeat demand outlook

The Secretary General of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Mohammad Barkindo, on Wednesday said the fundamentals of the global economy was still strong and noted that there was no sign of a global economic recession. Barkindo further added that oil demand figures in 2020 have the potential for an upside swing to provide a boost to crude oil prices. 

After dropping all the way down to $56.16 earlier in the day, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate gained traction and was last seen trading at $57.30, adding nearly 1% on a daily basis.

On the other hand, the US Dollar Index ignored the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Chairman Powell's comments on the economic outlook and extended its sideways grind near the 98.30 mark, allowing the CAD's market valuation to continue to impact the pair's action. The only data from the US on Wednesday revealed that annual inflation in October, as measured by the core Consumer Price Index (CPI), ticked down to 2.3% and missed the market expectation of 2.4% but had little to no impact on the USD.

Technical levels to watch for

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3242
Today Daily Change 0.0005
Today Daily Change % 0.04
Today daily open 1.3237
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3141
Daily SMA50 1.3207
Daily SMA100 1.3197
Daily SMA200 1.3277
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3258
Previous Daily Low 1.3216
Previous Weekly High 1.3238
Previous Weekly Low 1.3114
Previous Monthly High 1.3349
Previous Monthly Low 1.3042
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3242
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3232
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3216
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3195
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3174
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3258
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3279
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.33

 

 

