USD/CAD eases from 2-week tops, struggles to find acceptance above 1.3300 mark

- USD/CAD continued scaling higher through the mid-European session on Monday.
- A sharp fall in crude oil prices undermined the loonie and remained supportive.
- The ongoing slump in the US bond yields seemed to cap any strong USD gains.
The USD/CAD pair jumped to two-week tops, levels beyond the 1.3300 mark in the last hour, albeit quickly retreated few pips thereafter.
Having shown some resilience below the very important 200-day SMA on Friday, the pair caught some fresh bids on the first day of a new trading week and was being supported by a combination of factors.
USD/CAD supported by a combination of factors
Fears that the deadly coronavirus is spreading outside of China and might hurt global growth triggered a fresh wave of the global risk-aversion trade, which was evident from a sea of red across equities.
The global flight to safety turned out to be one of the key factors that provided a strong boost to the US dollar's perceived safe-haven status and drove the pair higher through the mid-European session on Monday.
Meanwhile, the outbreak concerns weighed heavily on crude oil prices, now down nearly 4% for the day, which undermined demand for the commodity-linked currency – the loonie – and remained supportive.
However, the risk-off mood-led slump in the US Treasury bond yields seemed to keep a lid on any strong follow-through USD buying and might eventually cap gains for the major, at least for the time being.
Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying beyond the month swing high resistance near the 1.3330 region before positioning for any further appreciating move.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3218
|Today Daily Change
|0.0000
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|1.3218
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3251
|Daily SMA50
|1.3147
|Daily SMA100
|1.3178
|Daily SMA200
|1.3214
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.327
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3202
|Previous Weekly High
|1.328
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3202
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3255
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.29
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3227
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3244
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.319
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3162
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3122
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3258
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3298
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3326
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
