USD/CAD drops to session lows, around mid-1.3500s amid fresh USD selling

- A combination of factors led to the USD/CAD pair’s intraday pullback from weekly tops.
- The USD failed to attract haven flows despite concerns about rising COVID-19 cases.
- A modest uptick in oil prices underpinned the loonie and added to the selling bias.
The USD/CAD pair extended its steady intraday pullback from weekly tops and continued losing ground through the early North American session. The pair was last seen trading near the lower end of its daily trading range, around the 1.3555 region.
Following an early uptick to the 1.3625 region, the pair met with some fresh supply and has now eroded a major part of the previous day's strong positive move of around 85 pips. The downfall was sponsored by a combination of factors, including the emergence of some fresh selling around the US dollar and a modest uptick in crude oil prices.
The greenback struggled to preserve the overnight gains and remained on the defensive through the major part of trading action on Wednesday. Despite worries about the continuous rise in the number of coronavirus cases, a modest recovery in the US equity markets turned out to be one of the key factors that dented the USD's safe-haven status.
On the other hand, the commodity-linked currency – the loonie – benefitted from stable crude oil prices. Oil traders refrained from placing any aggressive bets, rather preferred to stay away ahead of the EIA crude stock data, due later this Wednesday. Nevertheless, a mildly positive tone surrounding oil prices contributed to the USD/CAD pair's slide.
It will now be interesting to see if the pair can attract any buying at lower levels or continues with its intraday bearish trend amid absent relevant market-moving economic releases, either from the US or Canada. A convincing break below the 1.3525-20 strong support will now set the stage for an extension of the recent downfall witnessed over the past two weeks or so.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3553
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0050
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.37
|Today daily open
|1.3603
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3583
|Daily SMA50
|1.3744
|Daily SMA100
|1.3818
|Daily SMA200
|1.3499
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.361
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3525
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3705
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3545
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3802
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3316
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3577
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3557
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3549
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3494
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3464
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3634
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3664
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3719
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD holds the lower ground around 0.6975 on mixed Chinese inflation
Having faced rejection once again near 0.7000, AUD/USD holds the lower ground near 0.6975 following the release of the mixed Chinese inflation numbers for June. Coronavirus-led regional lockdown risks continue to weigh on the aussie.
USD/JPY: Under pressure testing 107.20 support
USD/JPY opened down in Asia as the risk rally undermines the safe haven of the US dollar, continuing the theme from Wall Street. USD/JPY bears are taking control and testing a key support at 1-7.20 in Tokyo. Risk appetite is mixed from one day to the next, familiar ranges to play out.
Gold: Sidelined in Asia, eyes fourth-straight weekly gain
Gold bulls are taking a breather, having pushed prices to nine-year highs on Wednesday. Weekly gain looks likely on coronavirus concerns and US-China tensions. A key technical indicator is reporting overbought conditions for first since February.
WTI: Rounding bottom on hourly chart highlights $41.15
WTI stays mildly bid above $41.00 while remaining above 100-HMA. Multiple failures to cross $41.15 confront a bullish chart formation on a short timeframe. June month’s top, February low will be on the buyers’ radar after a successful break.
Look East for market direction
When the stock market of the world’s second largest economy jumps more than 450 points, or 8%, in a week, it is time to sit up and take notice. The Shanghai Composite index, which acts as the benchmark for Chinese stocks, is now at 2018 levels.