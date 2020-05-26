USD/CAD drops to multi-day lows amid notable USD supply, rallying oil prices

- USD/CAD came under some heavy selling pressure on Tuesday amid a broad-based USD weakness.
- Optimism over the easing of lockdowns, COVID-19 vaccine weighed heavily on the safe-haven USD.
- Rallying oil prices undermined the loonie and further contributed to the pair’s heavily offered tone.
The USD/CAD pair edged lower through the early European session and was last seen trading near three-day lows, around the 1.3925 region.
The pair met with some fresh supply on Tuesday and finally broke down of its overnight consolidative trading range near the key 1.40 psychological mark. The downtick was sponsored by a combination of factors – a broad-based US dollar weakness and the ongoing bullish run in crude oil prices.
The easing of lockdown restriction around the world fueled hopes about a global economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. This coupled with the optimism over a potential COVID-19 vaccine remained supportive of the prevalent risk-on mood and dented the USD's perceived safe-haven status.
The upbeat market mood seemed rather unaffected by concerns about worsening US-China relations. Diplomatic tensions between the world's two largest economies escalated further after China tabled national security laws for both Hong Kong and Macau, albeit did little to impress the USD bulls.
On the other hand, the commodity-linked currency – the loonie – was underpinned by some follow-through rally in crude oil prices. Signs of gradual demand recovery led to a strong rally of over 3.5% in oil prices amid increasing faith that producers will stick to commitments to cut crude supply.
It will now be interesting to see if the pair is able to attract any dip-buying at lower levels or the current fall marks the end of the recent bounce from the 1.3850 support zone. Later during the early North American session, the release of the Conference Board's US Consumer Confidence Index will now be looked upon for some short-term trading impetus.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.393
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0054
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.39
|Today daily open
|1.3984
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.4008
|Daily SMA50
|1.4089
|Daily SMA100
|1.369
|Daily SMA200
|1.3449
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.4008
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3969
|Previous Weekly High
|1.4114
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3867
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4299
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.385
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3984
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3993
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3966
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3948
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3927
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.4005
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.4026
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.4044
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD is edging higher amid an upbeat market mood
EUR/USD is advancing above 1.09 as hopes for a return to normal and falling eurozone statistics provide hopes. Markets are shrugging off Sino-American tensions. US housing and consumption figures are eyed.
GBP/USD trades above 1.22 amid gradual UK reopening
GBP/USD is trading above 1.22, rising amid an upbeat market mood, and as the UK is preparing to further loosen restrictions. Brits and Americans are returning from a long weekend and volatility is set to pick up.
Gold to silver ratio drops below 100-day SMA, eyes fresh 2.5-month lows
Gold to silver ratio drops below the 100-day simple moving average (SMA). Ratio's violation of key support suggests silver is likely to continue outperforming gold in the near-term. The macroeconomic picture favors stronger gains in both gold and silver.
WTI prints over 1.0% gains in Asia, 100-day EMA eyed above $34.00
WTI remains above the monthly support line, marks four-day high beyond $34.00. 100-day EMA has been restricting the upside since the last four months. Seller may catch a breath near $30.00.
USD/JPY: Bulls keep 108.00/10 on radars amid upbeat trade sentiment
USD/JPY prints four-day winning streak, still below multiple highs marked during mid-April. Optimism surrounding the gradual reopening of global economies seem to favor the pair off-late. 61.8% Fib adds strength to the upside barrier.