USD/CAD consolidates in a range near multi-week lows, around mid-1.3100s

- The USD remains well supported by a follow-through upsurge in the US bond yields.
- The prevailing bullish sentiment around Oil prices underpin Loonie and capped gains.
The USD/CAD pair struggled to register any meaningful recovery and remained well within the striking distance of six-week lows set in the previous session.
The pair lacked any firm directional bias and seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses through the early European session on Wednesday. A combination of diverging forces failed to provide any fresh impetus and led to a subdued/range-bound price action around the major.
Bullish Oil prices offset USD strength
Against the backdrop of growing optimism over the resumption of the US-China trade tensions, a strong follow-through upsurge in the US Treasury bond yields continued extending some support to the US Dollar and seemed to be one of the key factors that helped limit the downside.
The positive factor, to a large extent, was negated by the prevailing bullish sentiment around Crude Oil prices, which tend to underpin demand for the commodity-linked currency - Loonie and kept a lid on the overnight bullish attempt towards 50-day SMA barrier near the 1.3200 handle.
Moving ahead, market participants look forward to the US economic docket - featuring the release of Producer Price Index (PPI) and weekly Crude Oil inventories - for the required momentum to break through the daily consolidative trading range and grab some short-term trading opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.315
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02
|Today daily open
|1.3152
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3274
|Daily SMA50
|1.3194
|Daily SMA100
|1.3285
|Daily SMA200
|1.3315
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3192
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3134
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3384
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3158
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3346
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3178
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3156
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.317
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3126
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.31
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3067
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3185
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3218
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3244
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD nears 1.1000 in thin trading
The American dollar remains firm, although contained within familiar levels against most major rivals. The shared currency is the weakest after German 2019 GDP growth forecast was downgraded. Market players positioning for ECB.
GBP/USD probing the upside near 1.2370
GBP/USD caught a fresh bid-wave, as the bulls now probe the upside to make new highs above 1.2370 amid firmer US dollar and positive Brexit updates.
USD/JPY Analysis: dollar advances continues amid good mood
The USD/JPY is trading at its highest since last July, as the greenback continues to find support in rising government debt yields and a cautious stance ahead of the European Central Bank monetary policy meeting, in the absence of any other relevant data.
Gold trades with modest gains around $1490 level, lacks follow-through
Gold traded with a positive bias through the early European session on Wednesday and recovered a part of the previous session's slide to over four-week lows.
Yields Rise In Cautiously Optimistic Trade
Currency markets remained within tight ranges due to a lack of top-tier news or headlines. Tomorrow’s ECB meeting is also suppressing volatility.