USD/CAD climbs to six-week tops, around mid-1.3300s

- USD/CAD built on this week’s bullish breakout momentum beyond the 1.3250-60 resistance zone.
- Concerns over rising COVID-19 cases underpinned the USD and was seen driving the pair higher.
The prevalent USD buying interest pushed the USD/CAD pair to fresh six-week tops, around the 1.3350-55 region during the early North American session.
Following the previous day's two-way, directionless price moves, the pair caught some fresh bids on Wednesday and built on this week's bullish breakout through the 1.3250-60 supply zone. The momentum was exclusively sponsored by a broad-based US dollar strength.
Concerns over rising COVID-19 cases and fears of renewed lockdown measures continued benefitting the greenback's status as the global reserve currency. In fact, the key USD Index shot to two-month tops, which, in turn, was seen as a key factor driving the USD/CAD pair higher.
The USD bulls seemed rather unaffected, instead shrugged off comments by the Fed vice chair Richard Clarida. Speaking to Bloomberg TV, Clarida said that the Fed won’t begin to think about raising rates until inflation is clearly at 2% and additional fiscal support will be needed for the US recovery.
Market participants now look forward to the Fed Chair Jerome Powell's second day of Congressional testimony. This along with scheduled speeches by a flurry of influential FOMC member will drive the sentiment surrounding the greenback and produce some meaningful trading opportunities.
In the meantime, traders are likely to take cues from the release of the flash version of the Marking US Manufacturing and Services PMI, due in a short while from now.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3344
|Today Daily Change
|0.0040
|Today Daily Change %
|0.30
|Today daily open
|1.3304
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3155
|Daily SMA50
|1.3266
|Daily SMA100
|1.3484
|Daily SMA200
|1.3522
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3346
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3284
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3247
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3128
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3451
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.302
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3308
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3322
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3277
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.325
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3215
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3339
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3373
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.34
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
