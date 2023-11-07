USD/CAD climbs further beyond 1.3700 amid bearish Oil prices, modest USD strength

- USD/CAD gains traction for the second successive day and is supported by a combination of factors.
- Bearish Crude Oil prices undermine the Loonie and act as a tailwind amid the ongoing USD recovery.
- Bets that the Fed is done raising rates might keep a lid on any further gains for the USD and the pair.
The USD/CAD pair attracts some buying for the second straight day on Tuesday and builds on the overnight goodish rebound from the 1.3630-1.3625 region, or a near three-week low. The momentum lifts spot prices back above the 1.3700 mark during the Asian session and is sponsored by a combination of factors.
Crude Oil prices languish near a two-month low touched last Friday in the wake of the uncertain economic outlook, which could dent fuel demand. This is seen undermining the commodity-linked Loonie, which, along with a further US Dollar (USD) recovery from its lowest level since September 20 set the previous day, turn out to be key factors acting as a tailwind for the USD/CAD pair.
The softer US jobs report released on Friday reaffirmed the view that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will maintain the status quo for the third straight meeting in December. That said, the overnight comments by Fed officials raise uncertainty over the US central bank's next policy move and prompt some follow-through USD short covering. Apart from this, a softer risk tone benefits the safe-haven buck.
Investors, however, seem convinced that the Fed is done raising rates. This is reinforced by a fresh leg down in the US Treasury bond yields, which might keep a lid on any further gains for the USD bulls and the USD/CAD pair. Traders might also prefer to wait for speeches by other influential FOMC members, including Fed Chair Jerome Powell, which could provide cues about the future rate-hike path.
Hence, it will be prudent to wait for strong follow-through buying before confirming that the USD/CAD pair's recent corrective decline from the vicinity of the 1.3900 mark, or its highest level since October 2022, has run its course. Traders now look to the release of Trade Balance data from the US and Canada. This, along with the USD and Oil price dynamics, should provide some impetus to the pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3714
|Today Daily Change
|0.0017
|Today Daily Change %
|0.12
|Today daily open
|1.3697
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3726
|Daily SMA50
|1.3632
|Daily SMA100
|1.3474
|Daily SMA200
|1.3492
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3698
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3629
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3899
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3654
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3892
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3562
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3672
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3656
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3651
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3606
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3582
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.372
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3744
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.379
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
