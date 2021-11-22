- USD/CAD rallies as Jerome Powell renomination seems that would be a continuation in the Fed monetary policy.
- The US Dollar Index climbs to 16-month new highs, above 96.40.
- An absent economic data from Canada keep investors focused on the dynamics around the US economy.
The USD/CAD begins the week on the right foot, advances during the New York session, trading at 1.2680 at the time of writing. In the overnight session, the greenback was steady. However, in the last hour, it is rallying as US President Joe Biden reappointed Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell for a second term. Also, nominated Lael Brainard, the other candidate, to a Vice-Chairman role.
US Dollar advances as Fed Chairman Powell got renominated
Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index, which tracks the greenback’s performance against a basket of six rivals, advances 0.39%, sitting at 96.44, its highest level reached since July 2020, underpinned by rising US bond yields, as the market sees the reappointing of Powell as a continuation to the current monetary policy.
Further, in the last couple of weeks, investors seem convinced that the Fed will hike rates by the middle of 2022. Powell renomination cemented those expectations as the US 10-year Treasury yield is up a half percent, closing onto the 1.60% threshold. Further, in the last week, Fed policymakers have expressed their interest in increasing the QE’s reduction pace, so the US central bank could have room to maneuver as inflation keeps posting new highs in subsequent months.
Also, the Loonie failed to capitalize on higher crude oil prices, as the Western Texas Intermediate (WTI) advances 0.71%, trading at $76.05, at press time.
An absent economic docket in Canada has weighed on the CAD, as investors focus on the US dollar dynamics. On the US front, the Chicago Fed National Activity Index for October rose 0.76, better than the September -0.18 reading.
Therefore, throughout this week, USD/CAD could appreciate. Robust US macroeconomic data on the last couple of weeks, and the Fed’s preferred gauge for inflation, the PCE, would be featured in the week. A higher reading could increase the chances of the US central bank acting to tackle elevated prices, thus boosting the greenback.
USD/CAD Price Forecast: Technical outlook
The USD/CAD is trading above Friday’s high at 1.2661, which now acts as support. The 1-hour chart depicts the pair’s upward bias, though it finds strong resistance at the R1 pivot point around 1.2681, retreating towards current levels. The 1-hour simple moving averages (SMA’s) reside below the spot price, so corrections lower in the near term could be viewed as buying opportunities for USD bulls.
Resistance levels are located at 1.2700. The confluence of a downslope trendline in the daily chart and the September 29 high at 1.2774 would be challenging to overcome on the way to 1.2800.
On the flip side, the first support would be the November 19 high at 1.2661, followed by the 100-SMA at1.2605.
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2672
|Today Daily Change
|0.0023
|Today Daily Change %
|0.18
|Today daily open
|1.2649
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.247
|Daily SMA50
|1.2533
|Daily SMA100
|1.2554
|Daily SMA200
|1.2471
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2663
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2584
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2663
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2493
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2739
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2288
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2633
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2614
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2602
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2554
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2524
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.268
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.271
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2758
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
