USD/CAD climbs above 1.2500 amid renewed USD strength

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • USD/CAD gains traction following a quiet start to the week.
  • US Dollar Index extends rebound after closing the previous two trading days lower.
  • WTI is down nearly 2% on a daily basis, trades below $73.50.

After advancing to its strongest level in more than two months at 1.2558 on Thursday, the USD/CAD pair lost nearly 100 pips on Friday and snapped a four-day winning streak. The upbeat jobs report from Canada, which showed that the Net Change in Employment increased by more than 230,000 to beat the market expectation of 195,000, helped the loonie find demand ahead of the weekend. 

Following a quiet start to the week on Monday, however, USD/CAD regained its traction and was last seen trading at a fresh session high of 1.2508, up 0.5% on a daily basis.

WTI declines toward $73 on Monday

The combination of falling crude oil prices and renewed USD strength seems to be fueling USD/CAD upside on Monday.

The US Dollar Index, which lost more than 0.5% in the second half of the previous week, is currently rising 0.23% on the day at 92.30. On the other hand, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) is losing nearly 2% at $73.30.

There won't be any high-tier macroeconomic data releases from the US or Canada in the remainder of the day and USD/CAD is likely to continue to react to fluctuations in oil prices and the USD's market valuation. On Tuesday, June Consumer Price Index (CPI) data from the US will be watched closely by market participants.

Meanwhile, the S&P Futures are down 0.3%, suggesting that the greenback could preserve its strength in the second half of the day if the market mood remains cautious. 

Technical levels to watch for

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.2509
Today Daily Change 0.0065
Today Daily Change % 0.52
Today daily open 1.2444
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2358
Daily SMA50 1.2212
Daily SMA100 1.2377
Daily SMA200 1.2644
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2557
Previous Daily Low 1.2442
Previous Weekly High 1.259
Previous Weekly Low 1.2303
Previous Monthly High 1.2487
Previous Monthly Low 1.2007
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2486
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2513
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2405
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2366
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2291
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.252
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2596
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2634

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

Daily Risk Appetite Analysis!

Analyze with us the current market with its risks, opportunities and timings. Upgrade to Premium!    

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD eases towards 1.1850 as US dollar recovers

EUR/USD eases towards 1.1850 as US dollar recovers

EUR/USD is edging lower toward 1.1850 as the dollar recovers and the euro suffers from ECB Lagarde's dovish comments. Investors are eyeing a new rise in covid cases caused by the Delta variant and await US inflation figures. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD retreats from 1.39 as UK may keep some restrictions

GBP/USD retreats from 1.39 as UK may keep some restrictions

GBP/USD is trading below 1.39 amid dollar strength and comments by British officials that some restrictions will remain intact in next week's reopening. Covid cases remain elevated in the UK.

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD reverses a brief dip below $1800 as USD bounce falters

XAU/USD reverses a brief dip below $1800 as USD bounce falters

Gold price is attempting a brief dip below the $1800 mark, as the US dollar’s rebound loses steam in the European session. So far this Monday, gold price has witnessed good two-way price action, initially having tested the $1810 barrier before retracing below $1800.

Gold News

Shiba Inu price eyes 20% gains as ShibaSwap DEX adds three new pairs

Shiba Inu price eyes 20% gains as ShibaSwap DEX adds three new pairs

Shiba Inu price is hovering above a crucial support floor at $0.000007. SHIB might rally 20% due to the addition of three new pairs to the ShibaSwap decentralized exchange. A failure to reclaim $0.00000625 after a breakdown will invalidate the bullish thesis.

Read more

Wall Street Week Ahead: Earnings season is back, can banks boom again?

Wall Street Week Ahead: Earnings season is back, can banks boom again?

Another week, another nothing to see here, let's move on to record highs. It was not quite so simple, as the middle of the week gave us a few scares.  Earnings season roars back with banks as ever leading the charge. 

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures