USD/CAD breaches 1.2800, eyes November highs at 1.2850 as risk appetite deteriorates, USD strengthens pre-Fed

- USD/CAD has been pushing higher in recent trade as broad risk appetite takes a turn for the worse.
- The pair, which is now above 1.2800, is also being pushed higher as the dollar strengthens pre-Fed.
USD/CAD has been gunning to the upside on Monday and has recently moved above the 1.2800 level, having started the week only just above 1.2700. That amounts to a 0.7% move to the upside and means that most of last week’s losses have now been eroded. Recall that USD/CAD fell from around 1.2840 to lows just above 1.2600 last week. If the pair can break to the north of 1.2800, the next key area of resistance to watch out for is at 1.2850. Beyond that, it’s the summer highs in the 1.2900-1.2950 region.
The pair’s move higher comes amid a broad sell-off in risk-sensitive currencies - NZD and AUD are down by a similar amount to CAD, whilst NOK is down more than 1.2.% on the session – as risk appetite deteriorates. CAD’s downside doesn’t seem to have anything, in particular, to do with any Canada-specific news, though, notably, the BoC did announce the conclusion of its monetary policy framework review. The bank will keep its inflation target at the 2% midpoint of a 1-3% range and said it would keep rates lower for longer if needed to optimise employment outcomes, as expected.
Rather, it is selling pressure in global equities that is likely to be the main reason for the acceleration of CAD depreciation in recent trading. Since the open of US markets at 1430GMT, global equities have been under selling pressure. The S&P 500 posted a record close last Friday, so profit-taking ahead of what is going to be a busy week of central bank events and data is likely driving the downside. But even before stocks started dropping, USD/CAD was already higher amid broad USD strength.
The main event as far as USD/CAD is concerned this week is the Fed’s monetary policy decision on Wednesday, where the bank will likely announce an acceleration of the pace of its QE taper plans. The bank’s new dot plot and economic forecasts will also be key points of focus, as will (as usual) the updated policy statement and remarks from Chairman Jerome Powell in the post-meeting press conference. As noted, even prior to the deterioration in risk appetite, the US dollar was on the front foot on Monday, with markets seemingly positioning themselves for a more hawkish outcome. Whether the Fed can live up to the hawkish expectations already priced into money markets (three hikes are seen in 2022) is another question.
USD/Cad
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2803
|Today Daily Change
|0.0082
|Today Daily Change %
|0.64
|Today daily open
|1.2721
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2695
|Daily SMA50
|1.2541
|Daily SMA100
|1.2583
|Daily SMA200
|1.2478
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2739
|Previous Daily Low
|1.268
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2843
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2608
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2837
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2352
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2717
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2702
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2687
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2654
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2628
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2747
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2773
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2807
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds toward 1.1300 following earlier drop
After starting the new week on the back foot, EUR/USD managed to erase a large portion of its daily losses in the early American session as the declining US Treasury bond yields make it difficult for the greenback to outperform its rivals. The pair is currently closing in on 1.1300.
GBP/USD edges higher as greenback loses interest
GBP/USD fell toward 1.3200 during the European trading hours but staged a rebound in the second half of the day. With the dollar struggling to preserve its strength amid falling US T-bond yields, the pair is trading above 1.3250.
Gold trades with modest gains, remains capped below 200/100-DMA Premium
Gold gained positive traction for the second successive day on Monday. Hawkish Fed expectations and renewed USD strength capped the upside. Investors also seemed reluctant ahead of the key central bank meeting.
Cryptos at risk of another crash
BTC price fails to set up a higher high as it retraces to the $48,326 support level. ETH price also retests the $3,912 foothold. XRP price breaks out of an ascending parallel channel.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?