USD/CAD approaches a key support area at 1.3415

This news piece was corrected on December 14 at 14:22 GMT: The term "resistance" was replaced by "support" in the title and 1.2420 was changed to 1.3415 in the fifth paragraph.

On Wednesday the Federal Reserve hinted at the end of rate hikes, with 17 out of 19 policymakers anticipating rate cuts in 2024. The dop plot reflected a median of 75 bps cuts next year, up from the 50 bps cuts seen at September’s meeting. Beyond that, Crude Oil, Canada’s main export has appreciated nearly $4, with the US Benchmark WTI returning above $70. This is providing additional support to the loonie. The technical picture shows the USD under strong bearish pressure, although the strong oversold levels and the vicinity of the 1.3415 support area might allow for some correction. Below here, the next targets would be late September lows at 1.3375 and the August 4 low at 1.3320. On the upside, resistances are at 1.3480 and 1.3545 previous support levels.

The US Dollar remains under strong bearish pressure on Thursday. The combination of an unexpectedly dovish Fed and a significant recovery on Oil prices is sending the pair close to the support area at 1.3410. The upbeat US macroeconomic data seen on Thursday, with Retail sales increasing against expectations and Jobless claims declining, has failed to provide support to an ailing USD.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.