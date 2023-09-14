USD/CAD: A push under high/low support at 1.3495/1.3500 should add to downside pressure – Scotiabank

The CAD is among the top performing G10 currencies versus the US Dollar on the day. Economists at Scotiabank analyze USD/CAD’s technical outlook.
Resistance is 1.3585/1.3595
USD/CAD is generating a bit more downside momentum on the short-term chart as the pair continues to – slowly – edge back from last week’s high just under 1.37.
A push under high/low support at 1.3495/1.3500 should add to downside pressure and put a retest of the low 1.34 area on the radar.
Resistance aligns at 1.3585/1.3595.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
ECB delivers dovish rate hike, Lagarde fails to convince hawks – Live
The European Central Bank (ECB) raised key rates by 25 bps at its policy meeting on Thursday. The policy statement hints at the end of the ECB tightening cycle. EUR/USD stays weak, as Lagarde's words fail to impress hawks.
GBP/USD keeps losses near 1.2450 after upbeat US data dump
GBP/USD is trading with losses near 1.2450 in the early American morning on Thursday. The US Dollar is extending its rebound after upbeat US Retail Sales, Jobless Claims and PPI data fuelled a fresh upswing in the US Treasury bond yields.
Gold price attacks $1,900 on US data beat
Gold price is attacking $1.900, refreshing three-week lows after the US Dollar caught a fresh bid wave on encouraging US Retail Sales and PPI data. The US Treasury bond yields also advance, as the data reinforces hawkish Fed expectations.
MATIC price climbs as Polygon outlines proposals for 2.0 upgrade
Polygon network developers published three proposals to implement the transition to Polygon 2.0. The proposals include the creation of a POL token to replace MATIC as the native gas and staking token of the ecosystem.
Global inflation watch: Underlying price pressures remain sticky
Inflation drivers continue to paint a mixed picture, but inflation is likely to head lower through 2023 in the US and euro area. Price pressures from food, freight and energy have clearly eased.