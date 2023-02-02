- Initial Jobless Claims in the US decreased by 3,000 in the week ending January 28.
- US Dollar Index stays slightly above 101.00 after the data.
There were 183,000 initial jobless claims in the week ending January 28, the weekly data published by the US Department of Labor (DOL) showed on Thursday. This print followed the previous week's print of 186,000 and came in better than the market expectation of 200,000.
Further details of the publication revealed that the advance seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate was 1.1% and the 4-week moving average was 191,750, a decrease of 5,750 from the previous week's revised average.
"The advance number for seasonally adjusted insured unemployment during the week ending January 21 was 1,655,000, a decrease of 11,000 from the previous week's revised level," the DOL noted.
Market reaction
The US Dollar Index showed no immediate reaction to this data and was last seen trading virtually unchanged on the day at 101.15.
