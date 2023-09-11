US Treasury's Adeyemo: There had been no significant credit pullback

The US Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo, expressed optimism on Monday that US banks had not curtailed lending as much as expected since financial issues were seen earlier this year, per Reuters.
Adeyemo said at an Economic Club of New York event that the US banking industry had undergone considerable consolidation following the bankruptcy of numerous banks in late winter and early spring, but there had been no significant pullback in credit.
Market Reaction
The US Dollar Index (DXY) is trading at 104.50, unchanged on the day amid the improvement in risk sentiment.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD consolidates its gains near 0.6430 ahead of Australian Confidence survey
AUD/USD takes a breather after surging from 0.6370 to 0.6430 amid the improvement in risk sentiment. The Aussie benefited from the upbeat China's inflation data. Traders will monitor the Australian Confidence survey, US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data.
EUR/USD holds to gains around 1.0750 Premium
EUR/USD gained over 50 pips on Monday, the best performance since late August. The pair peaked at 1.0759 and is hovering around 1.0750, holding onto recent gains. A weaker US Dollar drove the move. The DXY posted a daily loss after rising for eight consecutive days.
Gold closes Monday above $1,920
Gold secured daily gains on Monday and closed above $1,920. The daily chart flashes mixed signals with no clear short-term dominance. As long as the price remains above $1,920, the outlook will be bright.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: BTC stumbles ahead of US CPI
The cryptocurrency market is trading with a bearish bias as fear, uncertainty, and doubt continue to abound in the market. Bitcoin (BTC) is leading the ack, with Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) following close by.
S&P 500 closes out Monday on the top side near $4,500
The S&P was led higher by a few notable performers, including Tesla and Hostess, the maker of Twinkies. Tesla (TSLA) shares lifted 9.3% after the stock saw its stock upgraded from equal weight to overweight by Morgan Stanley, who also raised their price target for the electric carmaker’s stock from $250 per share to $400.