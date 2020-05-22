US to test experimental coronavirus vaccines in 100,000 people or more – Reuters

The United States is planning to test "half a dozen or so" of the most promising potential coronavirus vaccines with 100,000 to 150,000 volunteers, Reuters reported on Friday, citing scientists familiar with the matter.

The Oxford vaccine may be tested side by side with Moderna's vaccine starting in July, US health officials told Reuters. "Vaccines from J&J, Sanofi and Merck may be added this summer as they complete phase I safety studies."

Market reaction

This headline helped market sentiment improve during the American session. As of writing, the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.3% on the day while the S&P 500 was unchanged at 2,949 points.