US to announce China trade deal on Friday, sources say - Bloomberg

The US will announce a trade deal in Washington on Friday, sources close to the matter told Bloomberg.

President Trump on Thursday tweeted Washington was “very close” to a trade deal with Beijing. Trade optimism put a bid under the risk assets, lifting the US stocks to record highs.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) clocked a lifetime high of 28,224 before closing the day with 0.79% gains at 28,132.