S&P 500 futures are down 1.13%, Dow Jones futures drop 0.8%, and Nasdaq futures lose 1.65%.
S&P 500 (SPX) lost 0.1% on Monday, Dow Jones (DJIA) gained 0.33% and Nasdaq (IXIC) fell 0.30%.
Related content
Breaking: US CPI inflation softens to 3.1% in January vs. 2.9% forecast.
What to know before stock market opens
- The Utilities Sector was the best-performing major sector in the S&P 500 on Monday, rising 1.14% on the day. On the other hand, the Technology Sector sank 0.77%.
- V.F. Corp (VFC) rose 14% to $17.43 as the top gainer of the first trading day of the week. The biggest decliner is Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSA), down over 3.2%.
- Inflation in the US, as measured by the change in the Consumer Price Index (CPI), softened to 3.1% on a yearly basis in January from 3.4% in December, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reported on Tuesday. This reading came in above the market expectation of 2.9%. The Core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, rose 3.9% in the same period, matching the December's increase and surpassing analysts' estimate of 3.7%.
- The Federal Reserve Bank of New York's latest Survey of Consumer Expectations showed on Monday that the US consumers' one-year inflation expectation held steady at 3%.
- The US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) announced on Friday that it revised the monthly Consumer Price Index (CPI) increase for December lower to 0.2% from 0.3%.
- The CBOE Volatility Index (.VIX) rose 7.7% on Monday and was up more than 1% at the time of writing on Tuesday.
- Dallas Federal Reserve (Fed) Bank President Lorie Logan said that there is no urgency to cut interest rates. Logan acknowledged that there has been "tremendous progress" on bringing down inflation but noted that she would want to see further evidence on inflation to confirm the progress is durable.
- Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) and MGM Resorts International (MGM) are among top companies that will release earnings reports after the closing bell.
- Later in the week, January Retail Sales, Industrial Production and Producer Price Index (PPI) data will be featured in the US economic calendar.
Nasdaq FAQs
What is the Nasdaq?
The Nasdaq is a stock exchange based in the US that started out life as an electronic stock quotation machine. At first, the Nasdaq only provided quotations for over-the-counter (OTC) stocks but later it became an exchange too. By 1991, the Nasdaq had grown to account for 46% of the entire US securities’ market. In 1998, it became the first stock exchange in the US to provide online trading. The Nasdaq also produces several indices, the most comprehensive of which is the Nasdaq Composite representing all 2,500-plus stocks on the Nasdaq, and the Nasdaq 100.
What is the Nasdaq 100?
The Nasdaq 100 is a large-cap index made up of 100 non-financial companies from the Nasdaq stock exchange. Although it only includes a fraction of the thousands of stocks in the Nasdaq, it accounts for over 90% of the movement. The influence of each company on the index is market-cap weighted. The Nasdaq 100 includes companies with a significant focus on technology although it also encompasses companies from other industries and from outside the US. The average annual return of the Nasdaq 100 has been 17.23% since 1986.
How can I trade the Nasdaq 100?
There are a number of ways to trade the Nasdaq 100. Most retail brokers and spread betting platforms offer bets using Contracts for Difference (CFD). For longer-term investors, Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) trade like shares that mimic the movement of the index without the investor needing to buy all 100 constituent companies. An example ETF is the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ). Nasdaq 100 futures contracts allow traders to speculate on the future direction of the index. Options provide the right, but not the obligation, to buy or sell the Nasdaq 100 at a specific price (strike price) in the future.
What Factors Drive the Nasdaq 100
Many different factors drive the Nasdaq 100 but mainly it is the aggregate performance of the component companies revealed in their quarterly and annual company earnings reports. US and global macroeconomic data also contributes as it impacts on investor sentiment, which if positive drives gains. The level of interest rates, set by the Federal Reserve (Fed), also influences the Nasdaq 100 as it affects the cost of credit, on which many corporations are heavily reliant. As such the level of inflation can be a major driver too as well as other metrics which impact on the decisions of the Fed.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD collapses to 2024 lows near 1.0700 on US inflation
EUR/USD now accelerates its decline and puts the key 1.0700 zone to the test, printing at the same time new YTD lows, as investors continue to assess the stronger-than-expected US inflation readings gauged by the CPI.
GBP/USD drops to three-day lows on US CPI
GBP/USD leaves behind two daily advances in a row and retreats sharply to the sub-1.2600 region in tandem with the rest of the risk-linked galaxy in the wake of a firmer-than-estimated US CPI for the month of January.
Gold plummets to four-week lows US CPI
The selling pressure around prices of the yellow metal gathers extra steam and challenges the key contention zone around the $2000 mark per troy ounce on the back of the resurgence of inflationary pressures in the US economy.
Three factors that could catalyze a significant surge in Optimism in the upcoming weeks
Optimism, an Ethereum scaling solution launched its first Security Council, a collective that assumes control of keys and multisigs for the Foundation, on February 9.
US CPI Quick Analysis: Inflation fights back, US Dollar set to hold up for days, but not forever Premium
The Federal Reserve (Fed) focuses on Core CPI, which excludes energy and food prices, set on global markets. It rose by 0.4% MoM, an annualized pace of 4.8%, while YoY Core CPI advanced by 3.9%, the same as in December.