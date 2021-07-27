US Sen. Maj. Leader Schumer: Hopeful Senate will pass infrastructure bill by week-end

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer told reporters on Tuesday that he is optimistic on the bipartisan infrastructure bill and added that he is hopeful for the Senate to pass the bill by the end of the week, as reported by Reuters.
Market reaction
These remarks don't seem to be helping Wall Street's main indexes stage a convincing rebound. As of writing, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.45% on the day at 34,984, the S&P 500 was losing 0.75% at 4,388 and the Nasdaq Composite falling 1.55% at 14,890.
